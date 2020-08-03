NEW YORK (TNS) — Total hospitalizations due to the coronavirus fell 20 to 536 on Sunday and the percentage of people testing positive for the virus remained around 1%.
Hospitalizations reached a new low since March on Sunday after peaking at more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
A total of 136 people were in intensive care units on Sunday, down seven, and a total of 62 people were intubated due to the virus. Both those figures are also new lows since March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today during a press conference in New York City.
The state now has 416,843 confirmed cases of the virus, including 545 new cases on Sunday. The positive testing rate for the virus was 1.05%, which is largely consistent with recent weeks.
“The progress is even better than we expected,” Cuomo said.
New York conducted another 51,839 tests for the virus on Sunday. The state has tested more than 6 million people total since the pandemic began.
Another three people in the state died due to the virus Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 25,172.
Cuomo again called on local governments to do a better job enforcing reopening rules. He mentioned an incident involving a crowded party boat in Manhattan over the weekend that resulted in arrests.
“We’re seeing continued situations that are just not intelligent,” Cuomo said. “We need better enforcement all across the state.”
Cuomo also again criticized President Donald Trump and the entire federal response to the pandemic. He said the nation should have learned the lessons New York did earlier and prepared better in the spring.
He compared deaths due to the virus to the carnage of the Vietnam War.
“This was a colossal blunder, how COVID was handled by this federal government,” Cuomo said. “Shame on all of you.”
BOOZE WITH YOUR ICE CREAM?Cuomo signed a new law that adds hard liquor (whiskey, rum, vodka etc.) to the list of alcoholic beverages that can legally be added to ice cream for sale in New York.
The resulting ice cream must end up at no more than 5% alcohol, to match the wine, beer and cider ice creams already legal in the state. (That’s about the same level of alcohol in a typical American lager, like Budweiser).
And, of course, you must be 21 to buy it.
The hard liquor ice cream bill had been sponsored by by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, D-Binghamton and State Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse.