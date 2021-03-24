NEW YORK (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said critics calling for his resignation because of a supposed inability to govern don’t understand his job.
“The nature of being governor is there are always multiple situations to deal with,” he said today during a press conference in Albany.
Anyone suggesting he can’t perform his duties is “just wrong,” Cuomo added.
“It’s clearly not true,” he said. “The reality is the exact opposite.”
Numerous Democrats have called on Cuomo to resign in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Some have argued the governor simply can’t work effectively due to the scandals.
New York’s Democratic U.S. senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have both called on Cuomo to step down, saying he has lost the confidence of his governing partners. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has also said Cuomo should resign, as have numerous others in the state Senate and Assembly.
Cuomo said today he continues to focus on ramping up Covid-19 vaccinations in the state and negotiating the budget, which is due April 1.
State Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing a probe into the harassment allegations against Cuomo. The state Assembly launched an investigation yesterday that could eventually lead to Cuomo’s impeachment, although the inquiry is likely to take months.
The Assembly probe will also examine the Cuomo administration’s response to the pandemic in nursing homes and other matters.
Cuomo has largely refused to comment on the allegations against him lately, citing the two separate investigations. But he has repeatedly said he won’t resign and denied touching anyone inappropriately, although some of the allegations involve just that.
One current staff member in Cuomo’s office accused the governor of groping her at the Executive Mansion and a former aide said he kissed her on the lips without her consent.
COVID IN NEW YORK
Hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19 fell 40 on Tuesday to 4,641.
The decline comes after a jump of over 300 people during the previous two days. Hospitalizations are down from their most recent high point of over 9,000 in January.
A total of 918 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, down seven, and 596 were intubated, unchanged from the day before.
Another 71 people in New York died due to COVID on Tuesday, which brings the statewide death toll to 40,096.
“We have made tremendous progress, but anyone who says it’s over, they’re wrong,” Cuomo said.
The state is still finding thousands of new COVID cases every day, including 7,278 Tuesday.
The daily total is down from nearly 20,000 on Jan. 14, but much higher than numbers seen during the summer and early fall. The state often found less than 1,000 new cases a day at that point, but was conducting fewer tests as well.
New York reported another 207,496 test results on Tuesday.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday was 3.51% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.34%, up from 3.33% the previous day.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for testing positive for the virus was 2.51% on Tuesday, up slightly from 2.48% the day before.
Also today, Cuomo announced the launch of a new public health training program open to all New Yorkers. He mentioned the training during his State of the State address in January.
Cornell University developed the curriculum, which includes a mix of interactive online sessions with Cornell staff and self-directed learning. Topics include health literacy, preventing and addressing Covid, public health improvement, public health preparedness and more.
The program is free and starts April 30. Registration is available online at www.ny.gov/citizenpublichealth.
Cuomo said those who take the course will be able to serve as volunteers during future public health emergencies.