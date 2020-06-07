ALBANY (TNS) — Outdoor high school graduations can start on June 26, but total size of the crowd must be 150 or smaller, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
The limitations are meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
People must continue to social distance, he said, adding he made the announcement today so school districts could begin making plans.
Cuomo also warned the policy could change depending on the spread of the virus.
“We have a little time to see between now and then,” Cuomo said. He added he’s worried that after recent protests against police brutality, the number of cases could noticeably increase in coming days.
“If you attended a protest, assume you may have been exposed to COVID,” the governor said. “Get tested.”
Across the state, 60,000 tests were administered on Saturday, he said. That same day, fewer than 800 positive cases were confirmed.
On Saturday, the state recorded 45 COVID-19-related deaths. In the past three months, New York has reported 24,255 deaths from the coronavirus.
MEANWHILE, Retail store owners, office building managers and others who manage public indoor spaces can now require people who enter those buildings to have their temperature checked, according to an order signed Saturday by Cuomo.
The order is meant to prevent people who might have the coronavirus from entering a building.
There’s no requirement for building managers to do the temperature checks.
But the order does protect them from further legal trouble if they refuse admittance to anyone who doesn’t want to have their temperature taken. It also gives building operators the ability to refuse entrance to people who are running a temperature.