ALBANY (TNS) — Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo will seek to recoup millions of dollars in campaign funds that he has used to pay attorneys since 2021 to defend himself in multiple investigations, including a criminal case and two federal lawsuits filed by former aides who accused him of sexual harassment.
The latest filings for his campaign account, which had topped $16 million around the time he resigned 23 months ago, show the account spent more than $1.5 million in the first six months of this year for fees charged by two law firms that have represented him in investigations related to sexual misconduct allegations as well as the two federal lawsuits.
Overall, the campaign has spent more than $6 million in legal fees for the former governor, Politico first reported. But the amount that Cuomo may be entitled to recoup from the state will likely be less than that and be subject to review by the state comptroller's office.
The legal fees included efforts to defend Cuomo in an impeachment investigation by the Assembly's Judiciary Committee two years ago as well as against misdemeanor criminal charges — later dropped — in which he had been accused of groping the breast of a female aide in his former office at the executive mansion.
The campaign also paid out more than $50,000 during that six-month period to Stephanie Benton, who was Cuomo's office director at the time he was governor, as well as $63,078 to a public relations company owned by Richard Azzopardi, a former senior adviser who has remained the former governor's spokesman. Benton has been paid to be the administrator of the campaign account, according to Azzopardi.
Cuomo has maintained the political campaign account, which has expenses ranging from Uber rides to hotel stays and a smattering of political donations, despite not giving any indication that he will seek to run again for public office. He hosts a weekly podcast focused on top-line issues, including crime and immigration.
His ongoing legal battles have overlapped with an extensive public relations campaign he has waged trying to restore his reputation in the wake of the August 2021 state attorney general's report that cast him as a serial sexual harasser who cultivated a toxic work environment. He has apologized to the 11 women whose allegations were outlined in the report and whom he has acknowledged were offended by his actions.
But Cuomo also has admitted no wrongdoing and his attorneys have assailed the credibility of the women making the allegations. At times, the former governor characterized his behavior — including allegations he kissed and held the faces of female staff members, talked about sexually charged topics or commented on women's attire — as attributable to cultural or generational gaps.
BATTLE WITH JAMES
Last August, Cuomo became embroiled in a five-month legal battle in which the office of state Attorney General Letitia James fought against having the state represent or pay for Cuomo's legal costs in the federal lawsuit filed by a female State Police investigator. The investigator, identified in court filings only as "Trooper 1," has accused him of pushing for her assignment on his protective detail and then sexually harassing her once she joined the special unit, including kissing her on the cheek and talking about her sex drive.
The attorney general's office in February notified the state Supreme Court justice in the case that Cuomo would have private counsel paid by the state in his defense of the State Policeinvestigator's lawsuit. He had also been entitled to representation by the attorney general's office but there was a conflict of interest created by the office's investigation of the former governor.
Cuomo also has incurred legal fees in connection with a pending federal lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment that was filed by Charlotte Bennett, a former aide.
The attorney general's office — which investigated allegations from 11 women who accused Cuomo of misconduct — found that Cuomo had talked to the then-25-year-old aide about his willingness to date someone as young as 22; asked her if she had ever been with an older man; remarked how during the pandemic he was lonely and "wanted to be touched," and suggested that she should have a tattoo she was considering getting placed on her butt, where it could not be seen.
Those alleged remarks by Cuomo occurred after she had talked to him about being an alleged victim of sexual assault in college. Bennett was unsettled by his probing comments and reported her conversations with Cuomo to the governor's chief of staff, according to the attorney general's report. She was moved to a different position to limit her interaction with the governor. The executive chamber did not report her allegations immediately to the Governor's Office of Employee Relations, which is tasked with investigating harassment allegations within state offices and agencies.
The attorney general's office issued a statement last year saying Cuomo "is trying to force New Yorkers to pay his legal bills because he believes sexual harassment was within his 'scope of employment' as governor. Sexually harassing young women who work for you is not part of anyone's job description. Taxpayers should not have to pony up for legal bills that could reach millions of dollars so Mr. Cuomo's lawyer can attack survivors of his abuse."
Azzopardi, the governor's longtime spokesman and adviser, fired back at the attorney general's office in a statement Monday.
"The (attorney general's) report was a sham designed only to advance her own run for governor that also unfortunately created a legal liability for taxpayers," Azzopardi said. "New Yorkers aren't stupid and after two years of legal wins, dismissals and cases that were never sound enough to be brought forward in the first place, everyone sees the political corruption of Tish James' office for what it is."
A spokesman for the attorney general did not immediately comment on Monday.
JUDGE'S RULING
The judge's ruling in January directing the state to cover Cuomo's legal costs came after his attorneys noted the attorney general's office had recently cited, for the first time, a case in which their office was ordered by a judge to provide defense to a former state Supreme Court justice who was accused by his former secretary of engaged in unlawful discrimination and retaliation, including sexually harassing her.
Cuomo's civil complaint had argued the trooper's discrimination claims relates "to alleged conduct by Gov. Cuomo that occurred during his tenure as governor of New York and related to activities and events within the scope of his employment, as well as Trooper 1's employment."
The lawsuit filed by Glavin included a detailed breakdown of their allegations that James' investigation of sexual harassment claims against the former governor was "one-sided" and "shoddy and biased."
The trooper's lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages and is pending in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, lists allegations against Cuomo and his administration that largely mirror those outlined in the report issued by the state attorney general's office.
"The governor did not act alone. He was enabled by the machinery of the state," the federal civil complaint states. "Women who had the courage to complain were attacked by a cadre of the governor's closest advisors."
The accusations by the trooper were among the most damaging leveled against Cuomo, who had encouraged a senior investigator on his protective detail to offer the now-32-year-old female investigator a job on the special unit that protects the governor, according to the attorney general's report.
