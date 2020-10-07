ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will wait until after the election to make any decisions about how to handle New York’s massive budget deficit.
He said he believes former Vice President Joe Biden will win the presidency and Democrats will retake the Senate. If they do, he said he expects swift action on state and local aid.
If President Donald Trump wins reelection and Republicans hold the Senate, New York would require a combination of tax increases, spending cuts and borrowing, which would devastate the state’s economy, Cuomo said today during a conference call with reporters. It doesn’t make sense to do that until the outcome of the election is known.
“I’m not going to do any damage to the state’s economy until you tell me that is the last resort,” Cuomo said. “Any action you take will cause damage. So, I’d rather to find out what the facts are before we make such an impactful decision.
“None of this is ideal, but it’s all better than doing irreversible damage. If we institute a tax increase and we cut expenses and we do borrowing, that damage is irreversible.”
The state and local governments in New York together face a $50 billion shortfall over the next two years, Cuomo said. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has a $12 billion deficit.
Cuomo criticized Trump for his statement Tuesday that he was calling off negotiations with Democrats on a new coronavirus stimulus bill until after the election. The president later said he’d sign a standalone bill for new stimulus checks immediately.
Cuomo also repeated his argument that the federal government is responsible for New York’s budget shortfall because of its botched response to the pandemic. That means it’s the federal government’s job to cover the financial fallout, Cuomo said.
State and local aid has been a major source of disagreement in the latest round of stimulus talks.
Trump’s move to end negotiations is the “height of unreasonableness,” Cuomo added. He must work to find a compromise.
“This is no time to get petulant,” Cuomo said. “That disrespects the office and the oath.”
ACROSS NEW YORK, the positive test rate was 1.26% on Tuesday. In 20 zip codes with coronavirus clusters the state is tracking, the rate was 5.1%.
Those hot spots are contributing to a rise in hospitalizations due to the virus, Cuomo said.
Hospitalizations rose 43 to 748 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations are up over 68% since the start of September, but remain far below their peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
Most of the state’s hot spots are located in Downstate New York, including areas of Orange and Rockland counties, Brooklyn and Queens. The state is also monitoring a cluster in Binghamton.
Cuomo imposed a series of new restrictions on areas with clusters on Tuesday.
“The spread is inevitable if we do not control the hot spot,” Cuomo said. “If you don’t slow the rate of infection, it will increase. You need to take action to slow the rate.”
Cuomo acknowledged the new rules have upset some, including members of the Orthodox Jewish community. Many of the Downstate areas with clusters are home to large Orthodox populations.
The rules sparked protests and unrest in some parts of Brooklyn overnight.
The new restrictions are not random and are not targeting Jewish neighborhoods unfairly, Cuomo said. They’re being implemented based on where cases are occurring.
He also blamed local officials for not enforcing coronavirus rules in the past.
“None of this is easy,” Cuomo said. “We had the rules. It wasn’t enforced in these areas. Now we see the infection rate go up and now we see more people going to hospitals from these communities. We see more people dying from these communities.”
A total of 176 people in the state were in intensive care units with the virus on Tuesday, up 18, and 72 were intubated, the same number as the previous day. Another 129 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus.
Eight more people in New York died due to the virus yesterday. The statewide death toll is now 25,545.
The state conducted another 108,246 tests for the virus on Tuesday and confirmed 1,360 new cases. New York now has 468,268 confirmed cases of the virus.
©2020 Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. Visit Syracuse Media Group, N.Y. at www.syracuse.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.