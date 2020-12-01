As COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are rising daily in New York, the governor says a federal vaccination plan has “gross omissions” that will impede effectiveness.
“Not only has the federal government failed to provide states with any funding, but the existing federal plan fails to provide any effective plan for getting the vaccine to Black, Brown and poor communities, and it contains a data-sharing agreement that could dissuade the undocumented community from participating in the program,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
Cuomo said on Nov. 15 he would sue the Trump administration over failings in its vaccine plan. The governor said at the time the plan relies too much on hospitals, drug stores, clinics and other health care providers to deliver the vaccine to people.
On Tuesday, Cuomo and coalition of groups sent a letter to Department for Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar urging the federal government to support underserved communities and protect undocumented immigrants in the vaccination program.
“The vaccination program only works if everyone is vaccinated,” the governor said, “and if you are not reaching the Black, Brown and poor communities and then you’re alienating the undocumented community, you are making it virtually impossible for this vaccine program to ever be successful.”
Cuomo made his comments a day after the state saw 66 more people die due to COVID-19, the highest single-day total since late May.
New deaths have climbed steadily in recent weeks since spending much of the summer and early fall in the single digits, although daily death figures are still far below their peak of 800 in mid-April. The statewide death toll was at 26,813 on Monday.
Hospitalizations have been rising steadily since the start of September as well. A total of 3,774 people were in New York hospitals with the virus Monday, Cuomo reported Tuesday.
Hospitalizations are at their highest level since late May and have increased nearly 750% since the start of September.
A total of 718 patients were in intensive care units with the virus on Monday, up 37, and 348 were intubated, up 23.
Cuomo projects that the numbers will continue to go up through the holiday season, adding that he’s hopeful the rate of increase would stabilize around mid-January.
“Thanksgiving was not just one day or weekend — it was the commencement of the holiday season, and the holiday season means increased social activity, which means an increased viral transmission,” the governor said. “The rate will likely continue to go up through New Year’s and the number one priority when you get into this situation is tracking hospitalizations and ensuring hospitals do not become overwhelmed.”
Cuomo noted that while some coronavirus infection numbers are at levels not seen since the spring, this is not a repeat of that first spike in March and April. Hospitals are better prepared, he noted, while people are getting care earlier and doctors know how to treat the virus more effectively.
That’s all leading to a slower rate of growth in hospitalizations so far, the governor said. Nevertheless, he announced a series of emergency measures Monday to help hospitals prepare for an expected increase in COVID-19 patients.
The state is also adding hospitalization metrics to the slate of factors it considers when deciding whether to impose yellow, orange or red coronavirus cluster zones.
The zones all carry extra restrictions aimed at targeted areas seeing increases in the virus. The extra rules are meant to help slow further spread.
Statewide, the percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 4.96% on Monday, up from 4.57% the day before. For much of the summer and early fall, the positive rate was around 1% and often even less.
New York conducted 146,675 tests for the virus on Monday and confirmed 7,285 new cases. The state is finding new cases at a daily rate not seen since late April. The state now has 655,265 confirmed cases.