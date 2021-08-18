ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo granted clemency to 10 people before he leaves for his office, following his announced resignation.
The announcement by the governor, with six days left in office, came at the end of the day Tuesday.
Cuomo issued pardons to five of the 10 people he issued clemency, which will help those people remain in the country with their families. The other five people he commuted, or shortened their sentence.
"I'm proud to help fulfill government's unique responsibility to harness the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and empower everyone to work toward a better future for themselves and their families," Cuomo said in a press release.
Cuomo has taken heat for his role in issues like changes to bail and the overall criminal justice system. He has taken criticism from the left for not being progressive enough and from the right for being too open to changes that they attribute to spikes in crime.
"While we celebrate their return home, we know thousands of others also deserve their freedom," Jose Hamza Saldaña, director of advocacy group Release Aging People in Prison, said in a release. "Cuomo must continue to take action in his remaining days in office by granting far more clemencies to the many incarcerated New Yorkers who can be safely released today to rejoin their families and serve their communities."
RAPP said Cuomo has granted clemency to 36 people who were in prison during his three terms in office. The advocacy group said 15 people were in prison were granted clemency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cuomo previously was reluctant to name the people to which he issued clemency, but this, presumably final, time around, he named all of the individuals.
The commutations include reducing: a 25-year-sentence to the served 17 1/2 years; a 25-year-sentence to the served 23 1/2 years; a 17 1/2 years-to-life sentence to the serve 15 years; a 27-to-54-year-sentence to the serve 24 1/2 years; and a 50 years-to-life sentence to the served 33 years.
Those who were commuted have completed educational degrees, volunteer work and led mentoring and rehabilitation groups.
The pardons include people who otherwise may not be able to stay in the country with their family. They have also completed educational programs and have overcome various trauma and hardships, according to the release.
"These ten clemencies are another step on the long march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York," Cuomo said. "I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to the cause of justice and rehabilitation."