ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo again warned bars and restaurants against violating the state’s safety guidelines including keeping patrons at least 6 feet apart and mandating servers to wear masks.
“We are not kidding around with this,” he said. “You’re talking about jeopardizing people’s lives.”
The governor will sign an executive order granting the state Liquor Authority more power to shutter businesses that ignore safety precautions.
“I’m going to increase the state’s enforcement capacity by executive order where violations of the rules and regulations could allow the State Liquor Authority to do an immediate suspension of an alcohol license,” Cuomo said during a briefing in Albany. “A business that is violating the rules could have an immediate shutdown order.”
A separate order will give bars responsibility for sidewalk outside of locations to help expand outdoor dining options.
POSITIVE CASES LOWEST SINCE STARTCuomo reported that New York saw a scant 0.9% rate of positive coronavirus cases after testing nearly 70,000 people in a single day.
The state conducted 68,541 on Wednesday and only 618 came back positive, the governor said during a press briefing in Manhattan.
“Lowest percent positive since we started,” Cuomo said.
The governor reiterated that New York City is poised to enter the second phase of the state’s reopening plan next week, but cautioned experts still need to analyze data before he gives the green light.
“I do not sign off until they sign off,” he said. “For now all the indications are good.”
Only Central New York’s rate of positive tests jumped over the last five days and that’s a concern, Cuomo admitted.
The region, which includes Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, Cayuga and Cortland counties, saw its rate of positive tests increase from 0.6% on Saturday to 3% on Wednesday, Cuomo said.
Cuomo called the increase the “only caution sign” on spread of the virus in the entire state. But he also said the local tracing system worked well to track down the cause.
Cuomo tied the jump to a cluster of new cases uncovered at Champlain Valley Specialties of NY Inc., an apple-packing facility in the town of Oswego.
“That’s bad news, but it’s also good news,” Cuomo said of the cluster. “That’s the way this is supposed to work.”
Now that the cluster has been identified, it can be addressed, he said.
Cuomo also said 34 cases connected to the cluster have been confirmed. Local officials had previously only confirmed seven cases, plus some family members of workers.
Officials said earlier this week that 100 people at the facility were being tested. They expected results today.
The state Department of Agriculture and Markets visited the site on Friday. The state said there were no contamination issues involving products produced by the company and no recalls would be necessary.
The Oswego cluster is the second to arise at a Central New York agricultural business during the pandemic.
A major outbreak of the virus occurred last month at Green Empire Farms, a fruit and vegetable growing complex in Madison County where more than 170 seasonal workers tested positive for Covid-19.
Other regions of the state saw largely stable rates of positive tests over the last five days. Central New York’s 3% positive rate on Wednesday was the highest single-day positive rate in any region on any of the last five days.
New York recorded 29 more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, Cuomo said. That’s 12 more people than a day earlier, but the state is still seeing an overall downward trend.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant as other states that reopened earlier and quicker than the Empire State continue to report higher infection rates and COVID-19 deaths.