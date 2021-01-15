ALBANY (TNS) — The federal government advised opening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to millions more people in the last week, but didn’t follow up with a boost in supply, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
The result? Headaches, frustration, tension and anxiety for New Yorkers, Cuomo said during a press conference in Albany.
“All of this volume and it has to go through the point of a needle, literally and figuratively,” he said. “That’s the situation that the federal government created.
“Our constraint is the federal supply. That is creating a scheduling backlog and it’s creating pressure on what was supposed to be the prioritization process.”
Federal officials recommended opening eligibility to people age 65 and up earlier this week and New York agreed. People 75 and up, along with teachers, firefighters, police and others also became eligible or shots Monday.
The universe of people allowed to get vaccinated ballooned from 2.1 million to over 7 million in a day. New York expected more shots would arrive to deal with the increase, Cuomo said.
But there was no federal push to approve new vaccines from other companies and no increase in the amount New York has been getting, he said. In fact, the state’s weekly allocation dropped from 300,000 doses to 250,000.
“New York state doesn’t get what it needs,” Cuomo said. “We have to understand the situation we’re dealing with, with the supply versus the need. The math just doesn’t work.”
Appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites are fully booked until April. Pharmacies involved in the vaccination effort also announced their available appointments were snapped up quickly.
New Yorkers eligible for shots have been left checking websites and making phone calls for hours, hoping to secure an appointment. Most have been unsuccessful.
Cuomo pointed out that about 15 million people total in New York will eventually be allowed to get the current vaccines since they’re not yet approved for use in children. Nearly half that number is already eligible.
Cuomo said he tried to negotiate directly with vaccine companies for more doses, but it didn’t work. The federal government controls the supply and until it increases, the system in the state will remain stressed, he said.
The state canceled vaccine appointments for thousands of New Yorkers Thursday to keep the system for scheduling shots fair, said Melissa DeRosa, an aide to Cuomo.
The problem began when a registration link for Covid shots at state-run mass vaccination sites in Binghamton, Buffalo, Plattsburgh, Potsdam, Stony Brook and Uticaended up online before it was supposed to. Thousands of New Yorkers began using the link to make appointments and received official confirmations from the state Health Department.
Hours later, they all began receiving another email from the Health Department telling them the link they used was inactive and not authorized to be shared. Their appointments were canceled.
The state canceled the appointments to be fair to New Yorkers who didn’t have the unauthorized link, DeRosa said Friday during Cuomo's press conference.
“We understand the frustration if somebody got the link not knowing there was devious intent behind how it got out,” DeRosa said. “However, as the governor said, there’s 7 million people vying for 250,000 shots and the system to sign up has to be fair. We felt that it was important that we reset those appointments and when they went online this morning to the public, everyone had the same fair shot at getting those appointments.”
The Inspector General is investigating how the link got online early. The current theory is it was either hacked or leaked, DeRosa said.Fraud will be a bigger problem as the vaccine campaign moves forward, Cuomo said. He said he expects some doses to be stolen and end up for sale on black markets.
“Your’e going to see hacking, theft, fraud,” he said. “It’s almost predictable, as ugly and unfortunate as it is.”