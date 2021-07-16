Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central and western New York, including the following counties, in central New York, Northern Cayuga and Oswego. In western New York, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie, Wayne and Wyoming. * From 11 PM EDT this evening through late Saturday night. * An area of low pressure will track northeast across Ohio tonight along a stationary front that stretches all the way east through western and central New York. This area of low pressure will then track east across western NY and the Finger Lakes region on Saturday. Moderate to heavy rain will enter far western NY tonight and then track eastward across the region through Saturday evening. Thunderstorms are possible and due to recent substantial rainfall, localized flooding is a concern. One hour flash flood guidance is 1 to 2 inches across a majority of the region. This could easily be reached, especially if training thunderstorms or organized areas of slow moving heavy rain occur near Metro areas and locations prone to flooding. Rises on rivers and creeks are also expected. However, the rivers and creeks of most concern at this time are the Buffalo Creeks, where minor to even some moderate flooding may occur due to an additional 2 to 2.5 inches of rainfall that is expected by Saturday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&