ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has extended the deadline to renew vehicle registrations or licenses.
Under an executive order signed by the governor, any licenses or registrations that are expired can be renewed until Nov. 3 at the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
Cuomo had suspended the deadline in March as the coronavirus pandemic gripped New York, shutting down non-essential businesses and leaving scores of New Yorkers unemployed.
Local DMV offices have been operating with limited in-person services, asking anyone who needs to visit the office to make an appointment first. The department also has encouraged New Yorkers to use the online portal.