NEW YORK (TNS) — Businesses in New York must pay their workers if they take days off to recover from the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
The Labor Department issued new guidance stating that COVID vaccine recovery time will be covered by New York’s law on paid sick leave. Employers will have to give employees paid time off to recover if they experience side effects that keep them from work.
The move is meant to eliminate another excuse for not getting a shot, Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City. He mentioned a recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey that found 48% of unvaccinated people were worried about missing work due to vaccine side effects.
The figure was 64% among Hispanic people and 55% among African Americans.
Cuomo stressed that vaccine side effects don’t occur in all cases. But some people do experience mild flu-like symptoms after the shots.
“If that’s an issue for you, that issue is resolved,” Cuomo said. “You won’t miss a day’s pay because of getting a vaccine.”
The state had previously passed a law requiring employers to give workers four hours of paid time off to get each vaccine dose they need.
Demand for shots has declined significantly in recent weeks. The two-week average of the number of shots delivered per day dropped 47% between April 12 and May 25, according to Cuomo’s office.
“We are now scratching for inches on increasing the vaccination numbers,” Cuomo said. “The number of people coming in for vaccines is way down.”
The state has been offering a host of incentives to entice more people to get vaccinated. In addition to free transit passes, the state has offered free tickets to sporting events, New York Lottery tickets and full scholarships to State University of New York campuses.
Meanwhile, 10 people in New York died Wednesday due to COVID-19, the lowest single-day total of new deaths since Oct. 30. The statewide reported death toll was at 42,653.
Despite improving numbers on the pandemic, the deaths are a reminder that the virus must still be taken seriously, Cuomo said.
“Don’t underestimate the power of this virus,” he said. “What we do today is going to determine tomorrow. This is a state in transition. It’s a country in transition. It’s a world in transition.”
COVID hospitalizations in New York fell 51 Wednesday to 1,223. A total of 300 people were in intensive care units with the coronavirus, up three, and 177 were intubated, unchanged from the day before.
Hospitalizations are down 267 over the past week.
The state confirmed 1,055 new COVID cases Wednesday and reported another 162,450 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 0.65%.
Hospitalizations, new cases and deaths are all at their lowest points in months.
The statewide seven-day average was 0.81% Wednesday, down from 0.85% the day before.