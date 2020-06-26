ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t backing down from his decision to keep shopping malls closed, saying he’s worried their air conditioning systems might just recirculate the coronavirus.
“As the Governor has said, we are looking closely at what has happened in other states and there are some reports that malls, bars, and certain social clubs have air conditioning that may not be cleansing the air of the virus and instead are just recirculating it,” said Cuomo spokesperson Caitlin Girouard on Friday. “Unlike some states that are now seeing a spike in the virus, we have always made our decisions on the facts and science. We are studying this issue and as soon as we get all the facts we will make an informed decision.”
Cuomo angered mall operators this week when he decided not to allow the interior portions of enclosed shopping centers to open under Phase 4 of his regional economic reopening plan.
A research paper published on the website of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July reported that the air conditioning system in a restaurant in Guangzhou, China, may have helped to spread the novel coronavirus to members of three families in January. The report said strong airflow from the air conditioner could have blown virus-laden respiratory droplets from one table to the next in the restaurant.
However, some infectious disease experts say the case is an outlier and that there have been no reports in the United States of coronavirus infections being spread by air conditioning.
According to the CDC, the novel coronavirus is transmitted primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The droplets generally only travel about 6 feet before dropping to the floor, according to the agency. It recommends that people stay at least 6 feet from each other and wear face masks when they are in public places to limit the spread of the virus and Covid-19, the sometimes-deadly respiratory disease it causes.
NY STILL IMPROVING
Hospitalizations and new deaths in New York due to the coronavirus both fell on Thursday, continuing the string of better news the state has seen in recent weeks.
Hospitalizations fell to 950, down 46 from the day before. It’s the lowest level of total hospitalizations since March.
Hospitalizations peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
Another 14 people in New York died due to the virus on Thursday. That’s down three from the previous day. New deaths peaked at 800 on April 14 and have been declining steadily since then.
The numbers show New York’s approach to confronting the virus has been effective, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today during a conference call with reporters. He continued to urge caution and reminded New Yorkers not to let their guard down amid surges in the virus in other states.
“What’s going on in this country now is frightening and revealing at the same time,” Cuomo said.
“The virus has made its position clear. It is not responding to politics. It’s going to continue spreading. And when it continues spreading, you wreak havoc on the economy.”
Local governments must continue to enforce compliance with reopening rules, he added.
The state conducted another 61,723 tests for the virus on Thursday and 805 came back positive. That’s a positive testing rate of 1.3%, down from a peak of 50%, Cuomo said.
New York now has 391,220 confirmed cases of the virus and the statewide death toll is 24,814.
STATE FAIR STILL A QUESTION MARK
Cuomo said he’ll make a final decision soon about whether the New York State Fair will happen this year.
Cuomo stopped short of calling off the fair completely. He said he has been speaking with fair officials about the absolute latest date a decision could be made to give vendors and others enough time to prepare.
That’s likely coming in the next couple of weeks, Cuomo said.