ALBANY — New York is issuing new rules for graduation ceremonies at schools and colleges.
The guidelines take effect May 1. They vary based on the size of the ceremony and the location.
“This has been a long year,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday during a conference call with reporters. “The graduation ceremonies, we think are important, and we hope schools have graduation ceremonies. We just want them safe and we want them smart.”
The rules are different for indoor and outdoor events. How many guests can attend depends on the size of the venue and the ceremony.
Here’s the breakdown for outdoor ceremonies:
- For ceremonies with over 500 people, attendance is limited to 20% of a venue’s maximum capacity. Such ceremonies should take place in large spaces like stadiums or outdoor performance venues with a capacity of 2,500 people and up. Proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test or vaccination is required.
- For ceremonies with 201 to 500 people, attendance is limited to 33% of the venue’s maximum capacity. Those ceremonies should take place at sites like event venues, catering halls and football fields, according to the state. Proof of a recent negative Covid test or vaccine is required.
- For ceremonies with up to 200 people, venues will be limited 50% of their maximum capacity. Smaller ceremonies can take place at sites like event venues, performance spaces and catering halls. Proof of a recent negative Covid test or vaccine is optional.
For indoor ceremonies:
- For ceremonies with over 150 people, attendance is limited to 10% of a venue’s maximum capacity. Such ceremonies should take place at arenas or performances venues with a capacity of 1,500 people and up. Proof of a negative Covid test or vaccination is required.
- For ceremonies with 101 to 150 people, attendance is limited 33% of a venue’s maximum capacity. Those ceremonies should take place at event venues, catering halls or performance spaces. Proof of a recent Covid test or vaccination is required.
- For ceremonies with up to 100 people, attendance is limited to 50% of a venue’s maximum capacity. Smaller ceremonies can take place in event venues, catering halls or gyms. The testing and vaccine requirement is optional.
Face masks, social distancing, health screening and contact tracing information are required for all ceremonies.
The state is continuing to encourage schools to hold virtual, drive-in or individual ceremonies. They’re still the safest options, Cuomo said.
“But we deserve a break and students deserve their day for graduation,” he said. “Families deserve a little good news.”
MEANWHILE, the state plans to begin sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to colleges in the state in an effort to get more students vaccinated, Cuomo said.
State University of New York schools will get 21,000 doses and private colleges will get another 14,000. Cuomo’s office did not say which private colleges are getting doses.
The goal is get students vaccinated before they leave campus and return home for the summer, Cuomo said during an appearance at Suffolk County Community Collegein Brentwood on Long Island. Covid infection rates have been creeping higher among the young, he added.
SUNY announced earlier this month that it would start vaccinating students using the Johnson & Johnson shot.
HOSPITALIZATIONS in New York due to COVID-19 rose 35 on Sunday to 4,118. Despite the slight increase, hospitalizations are down over 300 in the last week, Cuomo’s office reported.
A total of 860 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus Sunday, down 17, and 571 were intubated, down six.
The state confirmed 4,926 new COVID cases on Sunday and reported another 131,436 test results. The new case total on Sunday is down a bit from most days in recent weeks, when the count has generally been 6,000 to 8,000.
The case number is still far higher than it usually was in the summer and early fall, when the state often found less than 1,000 new cases a day. There was less testing than as well.
Another 58 people in New York died due to COVID on Sunday, which brings the statewide death toll to 41,198.
A total of 37.9% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a vaccine and 24.9% have received all required doses, Cuomo’s office said.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus yesterday was 3.75% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.2%, down from 3.27% the day before.
The statewide numbers are down from their most recent high points in January, but still far above levels seen last summer. At that point, the positive test rate was often less than 1%.