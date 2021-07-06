Two weeks after his emergency powers regarding the coronavirus pandemic ended, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared a first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency as part of what he called a comprehensive strategy to make New York safer.
Cuomo’s move, which was derided by Republicans as another power grab by the governor, treats gun violence as a public health crisis, which gives him latitude to direct funds and dictate policy in confronting increased shootings that have occurred mostly in the state’s largest cities.
The governor also signed legislation holding gun manufacturers liable for the harm their products cause and closing a loophole that allowed people with outstanding warrants for their arrest to purchase guns.
“Of all the challenges we face every day in New York, few are as difficult to bear as the scourge of gun violence plaguing our communities,” Cuomo said Tuesday. “Just like we did with COVID, New York is going to lead the nation once again with a comprehensive approach to combating and preventing gun violence. ... When we see an injustice we don’t look the other way, we stand up and fight it because that’s the New York way.”
The governor said the rate of gun violence has increased significantly this year, with most of the victims of shootings being Black or Latino people. He compared the trend to COVID-19, which also killed Black and Latino people at higher rates than white people.
A total of 26 people were shot in New York City over the holiday weekend, while 14 were shot in Buffalo, five in Syracuse and three on Long Island.
Cuomo’s strategy includes pushing $138.7 million at intervention and prevention programs, including programs that engage at-risk youth in summer job opportunities and community activity programs to get young people off the streets, and supports ongoing gun violence prevention programs.
To coordinate the gun violence prevention effort, Cuomo announced the creation of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. He also required by executive order major police departments to share incident-level data on gun violence with DCJS to compile this data weekly.
The governor also announced the creation of a new State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit to confront illegal guns that come into New York from states with less-stringent gun laws. Additionally, Cuomo said the state will attempt to strengthen police-community relations through a partnership with John Jay College of Criminal Justice to help localities implement and assess the reform plans they developed through the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.
Cuomo made his emergency declaration from the campus of John Jay College in New York City.
State Sen. George Borrello called Cuomo’s declaration of a gun-violence disaster emergency “a gross abuse of his executive authority” and an attempt to capitalize on a problem the governor himself helped create.
“Here in New York state, we saw crime rates begin to skyrocket in January 2020, immediately after the horrific criminal justice ‘reforms’ he helped spearhead went into effect,” Borrello said in a statement. “Along with other pro-criminal policies, vilification of our dedicated men and women in law enforcement and efforts to defund police departments, it is no wonder that criminals have been emboldened.
Borrello, the Chautauqua County Republican whose district includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, called Cuomo’s declaration “nothing more than a publicity stunt” and a “desperate attempt to remain relevant” in a Democratic Party that has veered radically to the left.
Cuomo has said he is determined to seek a fourth term, while results of a Siena College poll released last week indicated that 23% of New Yorkers say Cuomo should resign immediately, 39% say he should serve out his term but not seek re-election and 33% say he should continue to serve and run for re-election. Separately, 35% say they are prepared to re-elect Cuomo if he runs, while 56% would prefer “someone else.”
The governor and members of his administration are the targets of multiple investigations for allegations that they misled the public about nursing home COVID-19 deaths, allowed preferential coronavirus testing for Cuomo’s friends and family and mishandled an investigation into a coverup of structural deficiencies in the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge.
Cuomo is also accused by a number of women of sexual misconduct ranging from workplace harassment to unwanted touching and even aggressive groping.
Borello said Cuomo is right about one thing: “We need real solutions and immediate action to stem this tide of violence he and his allies have unleashed on the state. However, unless and until we can separate political agendas from public safety, those efforts will be in vain.”