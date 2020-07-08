Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that a decision on reopening school classrooms will be made in the first week of August.
“We will open if it’s safe,‘' Cuomo said during his briefing. “Everybody wants schools to reopen, and no one wants that more than me.”
Cuomo said the decision will be made based on data on coronavirus cases.
The governor outlined the process the state will take to reach its decisions on school reopenings this fall.
The state’s guidelines for reopening will be coming out on Monday, he said.
All school districts must submit their plans for how they will reopen by July 31, Cuomo said. That could be a phased reopening, a partial reopening or another plan, he said.
The state will review those district’ plans and either approve them or send them back for revisions, Cuomo said.
The governor also said individual districts nor the president have the authority to reopen schools — only the state has that legal authority, he said.
