In what Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office called “a Christmas wish answered,” the federal government has ordered that all travelers from the United Kingdom must be tested for COVID-19 when arriving in the United States.
“When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK had discovered a new variant of the COVID virus that could be 70% more transmissible, it became clear just how dangerous it was that the U.S. government did not require travelers to obtain a negative test result before flying across the Atlantic,” the governor said in a statement on Christmas Day.
“New York did everything it could within the limited authority it has over international flights, and within days we were able to convince British Airways, Delta and Virgin Atlantic to voluntarily test passengers before they left the UK. I thank the airlines for their quick efforts.”
But Cuomo said that testing travelers flying to just one out of 50 states “was clearly not enough.” He called for the federal government to reverse its policy and require testing of travelers from the UK before they get on planes bound for the U.S.
“We cannot repeat the mistakes of the past, and we must continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers and Americans safe,” Cuomo said.
Across New York state, 6,950 people were hospitalized Thursday due to COVID-19, the governor’s office said in a press release.
Another 122 people died of the coronavirus on Thursday, as New York continued to approach 30,000 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic. There have been 29,270 total deaths so far.
New York saw its largest one-day total of Covid deaths this winter, 164 people, on Wednesday. That record had last been surpassed in May, when 166 people died in one day. New York state saw its highest number of deaths in April.
“New York made it through Thanksgiving better than most places, so as we celebrate Christmas today it’s critical we retain that momentum and remember that celebrating smart stops shutdowns,” Cuomo said. “While the vaccine is now here, we are still months away from widespread vaccination and finally reaching that light at the end of the tunnel. We are in a footrace between distributing the vaccine and slowing the spread.”
Out of 226,560 COVID-19 tests administered in the state on Thursday, 12,446 were positive (5.49%), while hospitalizations increased by 22 to 6,950 total. There were 1,148 (-12) in ICUs across the state, with 621 patients intubated.
Western New York continued to report 32% of its total hospital bed capacity available, keeping the region free of any metric that would could alarm by the state.
The overall positivity rate in testing for the virus ion WNY was 6% on Thursday.