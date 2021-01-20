ALBANY (TNS) — Workers across New York would get up to four hours of paid leave to get two doses of COVID-19 vaccine under a proposal from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The idea is part of Cuomo’s $193 billion budget released on Tuesday.
The legislation would require all employers — public and private — to provide up to four hours of paid leave at the workers’ regular pay rate.
Bosses would also be prohibited from taking retaliatory actions against workers who request the paid leave. But employers can request documentation from workers verifying the need to take time off.
The proposed budget, which includes a temporary tax hike for the richest New Yorkers, relies on $6 billion in coronavirus aid as part of President-elect Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package.
At the same time, Cuomo is asking for much more from Congress and Biden to shore up the $15 billion hole left after the economic fallout from the virus. The governor is hoping Congress will send as much as $15 billion to New York, where more than 33,000 people have died from the virus.
The vaccination paid leave would take effect as soon as the Legislature approves and the governor signs the budget legislation. That likely won’t happen until late March. The state’s fiscal year begins April 1.
ONLINE DMV FEE PROPOSED
Cuomo's budget also includes a new, $1 fee for every online transaction made through the Department of Motor Vehicles.
That would mean an extra dollar to drivers who stay at home — and help keep the coronavirus spread limited — while doing required renewals and registrations at the DMV.
The governor’s budget documents say the surcharge is meant to pay for bolstering the DMV’s online services, which have expanded amid the coronavirus pandemic. When fully rolled out, the new fee would bring in an estimated $13 million a year.
It would apply to registration, re-registration or renewal of a registration for a vehicle, motorcycle, historic motorcycle, snowmobile or vessel, as well as original, duplicate or renewal learner permits, driver licenses or non-driver identification card.
The fee would expire after five years.
The new fee would take effect in six months after Cuomo signs the legislation.
