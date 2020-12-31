ALBANY — The Empire State Trail — a 750-mile recreational trail, 75 percent of which will be off-road — has been completed, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced.
The trail, which Cuomo said is the nation's longest multi-use state trail, fully opened on Dec. 31.
The Empire State Trail runs from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada, and from Albany to Buffalo along the Erie Canal. The off-road routes are intended to be ideal for cyclists, hikers, runners, cross-country skiers and snow-shoers.
The trail is expected to draw 8.6 million visitors every year, according to a news release from Cuomo. In order to create a continuous statewide signed route, 20 regional trails were connected, over 180 miles of new off-road trails were created and 400 miles of trails were linked.
One of the projects completed to finalize the trail includes the Albany-Hudson Electric Trail. The $45 million trail was constructed through 36 miles of off-road and on-road trails spanning from the city of Rensselaer to the city of Hudson in Columbia County. The trail follows the historic route of an electric trolley that was in operation from 1900 to 1929. New York State was authorized to build the route by National Grid, which owns the corridor.
New York state also installed 45 gateways and trailheads throughout the route, as well as signage, interpretive panels, bike racks and benches.
"There's no trail like it in the nation — 750 miles of multi-use trail literally from Manhattan to the Canadian Border, from Buffalo to Albany," Cuomo said. "Not only does it provide an opportunity to experience the natural beauty and history of New York, but it also gives New Yorkers from every corner of the state a safe outlet for recreation as we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic."
Plans to build the trail were announced four years ago by Cuomo.
