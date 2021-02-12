Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide admitted to a coverup in New York state’s COVID-19 nursing home death toll, according to multiple reports.
CNN and the New York Post reported Thursday that Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the New York governor, privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers during a virtual call on Wednesday. DeRosa said “we froze” data on COVID-19 deaths among long-term care facility residents out of fear the true numbers would “be used against us” by President Donald Trump and federal prosecutors, according to sources who participated in the call.
A report from state Attorney General Letitia James last month showed the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) undercounted COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents by approximately 50%. The statewide death toll at nursing homes is now nearly 15,000, up from the 8,500 previously disclosed.
DeRosa said Cuomo’s office was worried about a Department of Justice investigation into COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes, as well as attention from Trump turning the figures into “a giant political football.”
“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa said.
“And basically, we froze,” she added. “Because then we were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren’t sure if there was going to be an investigation. ... That played a very large role into this.”
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, said late Thursday that the Department of Justice must investigate the Cuomo administration regarding the nursing home deaths.
“To all my colleagues in Congress, including Democratic members of the New York delegation — the mountain of evidence cannot be ignored any longer," Reed said in a statement. "Gov. Cuomo’s disastrous March order knowingly sent COVID-positive patients into nursing homes, which led to the deaths of thousands of the state’s parents and grandparents."
Reed said, since that order, "the state has done everything in its power" to downplay its effects and to hide the number of nursing home deaths.
"Now, the state’s convenient narrative is falling apart," Reed said.
An Associated Press report on Thursday showed that more than 9,000 coronavirus patients were sent to state nursing homes early in the pandemic, more than 40% higher than previously disclosed.
The Cuomo administration issued a directive March 25 barring nursing homes from refusing people just because they had COVID-19. The order helped free up space in hospitals as the Cuomo administration and health officials feared they would be swamped with patients, but opponents were concerned the order would spread the virus among the most vulnerable population.
“So we do apologize,” DeRosa said on the call, which reportedly included New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, state budget director Robert Mujica and NYS COVID-19 Task Force member Gareth Rhodes. “I do understand the position that you were put in. I know that it is not fair. It was not our intention to put you in that political position with the Republicans.”
DeRosa issued a statement Friday saying the administration had to set aside lawmakers' request for data to deal with the Justice Department request first.
“We were comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ, and then had to immediately focus our resources on the second wave and vaccine rollout," she said in the statement. "As I said on a call with legislators, we could not fulfill their request as quickly as anyone would have liked. But we are committed to being better partners going forward as we share the same goal of keeping New Yorkers as healthy as possible during the pandemic.”
But it's unclear why New York couldn't provide data that nearly every other state sent to state lawmakers and the Justice Department at the same time.
The Associated Press reported Friday that DeRosa didn't directly respond to a question about whether New York was withholding data from state lawmakers to avoid it being used in any Justice Department investigation.
New York Republicans, including state party chairman Nick Langworthy, state Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay and New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt called Thursday to strip Cuomo of his emergency powers until an investigation is completed.
“Instead of apologizing or providing answer to the thousands of New York families who lost loved ones, the governor’s administration made apologies to politicians behind closed doors for the ‘political inconvenience’ this scandal has caused them,” Ortt said. “If the governor is involved, he should be immediately removed from office.”
NYS Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Queens Democrat who took part in the call, also said he wasn’t satisfied with DeRosa’s apology. Kim’s uncle is presumed to have died of COVID-19 in a nursing home in April, according to the New York Post.
“It’s not enough how contrite they are with us,” Kim told the Post. “They need to show that to the public and the families — and they haven’t done that.
Cuomo was scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden today during a conference call with other governors and mayors on COVID-19 relief.
Meanwhile, state Sen. George Borrello has joined with fellow Republicans to announce an effort to bring a recall mechanism to New York state.
The legislation, which has long been sponsored by state Sen. Joe Griffo, would allow for the recall of statewide officeholders, as well as providing for initiative and referendum.
Both measures are often employed in California, the GOP lawmakers point out. More than 1.4 million citizens have signed a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom over his response to COVID-19 in that state.
In New York, Republicans and their supporters have advocated for a similar recall mechanism amid frustration over Cuomo’s COVID-19 response and what they believe are dictatorial executive orders. They pointed to a statewide poll released by Zogby that showed a plurality of New Yorkers (47-41%) want to replace Cuomo with someone new.
“There is nothing more fundamentally democratic than vesting citizens with the power to initiate a recall process on behalf of an elected official who has lost the public’s trust,” Borrello of Chautauqua County said this week. "New York state, under its current, non-transparent, executive administration is a perfect example of why this legislation is needed.”