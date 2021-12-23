The 6-mile stretch of the Southern Tier Expressway between Seneca Junction and Allegany reopens today after being closed for nearly eight weeks to replace a culvert.
It is a welcome reopening to those who used the 7-mile detour over routes 219 and 417 — especially drivers of oversize loads, such as wind turbines, who frequently use the expressway.
“Pavement markings are complete but guide rail is still being installed today along with a few other tasks,” Susan Surdej, Department of Transportation public information officer for District 5 said Wednesday. “We expect to reopen tomorrow.”
Interstate 86 was closed by DOT between exits 23 and 24 on Oct. 28 to replace a culvert that passed beneath both the westbound and eastbound lanes near Chipmonk Creek and South Nine Mile Road.
Over the summer, part of the culvert was found to be deteriorating and the decision was made to replace it before winter due to the possibility of catastrophic failure that could lead to injury or death of motorists.
Cattaraugus County Emergency Services had worked out fire and ambulance mutual aid plans prior to the closing of I-86. The key was to quickly remove any vehicles involved in an accident to keep traffic moving.
There were several motor vehicle accidents along the Route 417 detour route and one at the intersection of Routes 219 and 417.
Catco Construction Co., Elma, was selected by DOT to do the emergency replacement of the culvert.
Traffic diverted from the expressway found temporary traffic lights at Route 219, at Routes 219 and 417 at Seneca Junction and Route 417 and West Five Mile Road in Allegany.
Traffic will resume on I-86 after DOT crews remove barricades on the expressway and at the entrance and exit ramps.