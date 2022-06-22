CUBA — The Alzheimer’s Association, Western New York Chapter, is inviting Southern Tier residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 8 at Chamberlain Park.
“The Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer's is our signature event for Allegany and Cattaraugus Counties,” said Lynn Westcott, senior director of development at the WNY Chapter. “After numerous years in Cattaraugus County, we are pleased to announce this year it will be held at Chamberlain Park in Cuba, to bring this important community event closer to our supporters in Allegany County."
“I am excited that this year’s Walk will be held in my hometown of Cuba,” said Jessica Kramer, the Southern Tier Walk planning committee co-chair. “I invite our community to be a part of this important cause. You can start teams, join the planning committee, or sponsor or table at the event. As a social worker in a long-term care facility, I see firsthand how debilitating Alzheimer’s can be. I hope everyone walks with us through the beautiful village of Cuba to support an end to this disease."
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Southern Tier Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit http://act.alz.org/southerntier. To learn more about the planning committee or sponsorship opportunities, contact Westcott at lwestcott@alz.org or 440-4251.