Cuba, Salamanca churches send 40 area youth to weekend retreat

CUBA — Cuba First Baptist Church and Riverside Chapel in Salamanca, with a grant from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, helped send 40 elementary-aged children to the annual Camp JYC weekend retreat, held Aug. 4-6.
For the past four decades, volunteers have gathered at Camp JYC, owned by Franklinville Baptist Church, to host a retreat for children completing grades 2-6, helping build confidence, social skills and a love for the outdoors.
Bill Beck, licensed minister and youth leader at Cuba First Baptist Church, said this retreat not only offers youth the chance to enjoy a weekend of camping and spiritual growth but also invites teenagers into a leadership role, empowering the leaders of the future.
“With the support of a loving community and grant funding from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation, this weekend remains affordable to local families and scholarships are provided,” he said.
First Baptist of Cuba has a long history of offering such opportunities, and this season partnered with the Riverside Chapel.
No potential campers were turned down regardless of means, Beck said. This summer, seven children received scholarships as a direct result of Renodin Foundation funds.
“Because of this generous support, this camp brings together children from various backgrounds, demographics and abilities,” he added.
Beck said camp weekend focuses on bringing everyone together on equal ground to lift one another up and provide an introduction to the Christian faith.
“Crafts, music, games and swimming make for a full weekend that lives in the hearts of the campers and our adult volunteers,” he said.
