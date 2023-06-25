CUBA — Senior classmates and their school administrators reflected on the time they spent together and what awaits them as adults Saturday night for the Class of 2023’s Graduation ceremony at Cuba-Rushford High School.
Cuba-Rushford sent off 49 graduates in a ceremony inside the school auditorium following speeches from valedictorian Gracie Motil and salutatorian Aleah Demick. As each crossed the stage to accept a diploma, their future plans and awards were announced to applause from the audience.
The greatest applause of the night came for Gabby Kranock, who was severely injured as a result of a car crash in the fall. In a wheelchair beside the stage risers the ‘23 grads sat on, Kranock was able to join her classmates for graduation, crossing the stage as Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister read her name among the first row of graduates and receiving a diploma from Board of Education President Joseph Wright.
“After graduation, Gabriel will be living her best life,” the public address message stated before listing her awards, prompting a rousing and extended ovation.
Wearing gray ribbons for their late classmate Luke Fries, who passed of brain cancer at in 2019, the Class of '23 dedicated the ceremony to him.
Lead principal Dr. Katie Ralston told the class they have “endured a lot,” from losing a classmate, to the pandemic and life-changing accidents starting their senior year.
“Aside from those things well known, you have each faced your own personal losses and tragedy, yet, you persevere,” Ralston said. “You learned a hard truth about life, and that is that not every day is easy, not every story is beautiful, but as long as you feel pain in these times, you’re still alive. As long as you make mistakes, you’re still human, and as long as you keep trying, there’s still hope. It is in these moments we recognize the true gifts in our life.”
Motil gave thanks in her valedictory speech for those who contributed to the class’ education, namechecking many staffers and faculty including coaches, aides, teachers, nurses and principals to the school resource officer.
“To our friends and family here today, thank you for teaching us to love, to be kind, to give back to our communities, and to strive for excellence,” Motil said. “All these lessons will no doubt be valuable for us as we go forward in life. But I think one of the most important lessons we have learned is to appreciate where we are from.”
Motil said her classmates will take their small-town roots with them wherever they go.
“Wherever our lives take us, let us take a little of CRCS and our community with us,” she said. “Knowing your neighbors, living close to your family, recognizing everyone you see in town, this is what makes life here special. It is true, a few of us cannot wait to get out of here. We cannot wait for the next chapter in our lives, and that is ok: we are growing up and we all have different goals in life. Life will cause some of us to move on to other places, but we as individuals can always stand out wherever we find ourselves because of the solid foundation we have gained from our family, CRCS, and our community.”
Also giving thanks in her salutatory speech, Demick reflected on some fond memories from her school days, including many school trips or a lock-in.
“It’s crazy how we all grew up together, most of us have known each other since elementary school,” Demick said. “It will definitely be different not coming back in the fall to see you all. I will always cherish the friends I’ve gained through school. I wish all of my fellow graduates luck after high school.”
Associate principal Chris Fee, reflecting on his own 20-year class reunion, offered six lessons for the Class of ’23: keep in touch; real life is better than social media; do what makes you happy, it’s not a competition; cherish your loved ones; be present in the moment; and be proud of where you came from.
“Cuba Rushford’s legacy is not wrapped up in the money that you will make but the challenges that you choose to confront,” Fee said. “As you commence to your paths, press on with pride and press on with purpose.”
Class president Brianna Green gave the welcome address and class officer Taylor Searle gave the benediction.
Upon receiving their diplomas, graduates tossed their caps as a group on stage, walked back down the aisle, past their families and friends, and out the school building one last time, letting loose balloons into the sky before a fireworks display.
GRADUATES
William Adams, Jayson Armstrong, Anatoliy Barnes, Dominic Bello, Anthony Berardi, Preston Bilotta, Logan Burch, Lainee Colf, Saige Crainer, Destiny Darrin, Aleah Demick, Tara Duvall, Halayna Eddy, Jack Frank, Allen Fuller III, Brianna Green, Samuel Grover, Jeffery Heim, Jennifer Homuth, Christopher Hupp, Taneisha Hurlburt, Cayden Joy, Clifford Karn, Maddox Keller, Haven Kellogg, Aiden Kerswill, Gabriel Kranock;
Jacob Linderman, Christopher Mansfield, Mikael Mendiola, Gracie Motil, Laney Murphy, Braydan Numeracki, Abbygale Peters, Marshall Preen, Emma Retz, Sophia Riquelme, Caleb Root, Hunter Scott, Taylor Searle, Danner Shaffer, Wyatt Shoff, Jacob Smith, Brandon Studley, Joshua Taylor, Hunter Thompson, Mayleigh Whiting, Faith Williams, Gage Witter.
AWARDS & SCHOLARSHIPS
Allegany County National Honor Society Scholarship — Maddox Keller, Brianna Green, Tara Duvall.
Allegany County Pomona Grange #45 Inspiration Award — Jennifer Homuth.
Allegany County Pomona Grange #45 Perseverance Award — Marshall Preen.
American Legion Citizenship Award — Saige Crainer.
American Legion Citizenship Award Honorable Mention — Jayson Armstrong.
Andrew Beck Memorial Scholarship — Samuel Grover.
Brenda Veley Memorial Scholarship — Taylor Searle.
Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation-Kaleigh Wilday Memorial Scholar Athlete — Emma Retz.
Charles & Cecil Arzberger Memorial Award — Samuel Grover.
Chet Swier Memorial Visual Arts Award — Christopher Mansfield.
Cuba-Rushford Alumni Association Scholarship — Samuel Grover, Taylor Searle.
CRCS Student Council Leadership Award — Taylor Searle.
Cuba American Legion Auxiliary English 12 Award — Gracie Motil.
Cuba Chamber of Commerce Scholarship — Taylor Searle, Haven Kellogg.
Cuba Council of Churches Scholarship — Samuel Grover.
Cuba Grange #799 Agriculture Awards — Clifford Karn, Saige Crainer, Danner Shaffer.
Cuba Historical Society Florence Wills Memorial History Award — Brandon Studley, Aidan Kerswill.
Cuba Lions Club Award, Nursing — Gracie Motil.
Cuba Lions Club Award, Tech/Vocational — Samuel Grover.
Cuba Rod and Gun Club Outdoor Enthusiast Scholarship — Preston Bilotta
Cuba Rod and Gun Club Trap Team Scholarship — Preston Bilotta.
Cuba-Rush PTO Madelene A. Brown Math Award — Gracie Motil.
Cuba-Friendship Masonic Lodge #306 Math 12 Awards — Maddox Keller, Gracie Motil.
Dale McGinnis Scholarship — Jacob Smith, Gabriel Kranock, Taylor Searle.
Devere Sweet Memorial Award — Clifford Karn.
Diane Winchell Borden Memorial Award — Aidan Kerswill.
Jeffrey L. Linza Memorial Scholarship — Haven Kellogg.
Jessica-Karst Cauley Memorial Award — Aleah Demick.
Karl and Lois Fahrner Award — Brandon Studley, Samuel Grover, Sophia Riquelme.
L. Ted Utter Family Scholarship — Preston Bilotta, Brandon Studley, Samuel Grover, Gracie Motil, Taylor Searle, Christopher Mansfield, Haven Kellogg, Maddox Keller, Sofia Riquelme.
Lawrence Dye, Inc. Scholarship — Preston Bilotta, Taylor Searle.
Lee Clark Memorial — Preston Bilotta.
Linnae M. Granger-Nicholas Memorial Award — Saige Crainer, Brandon Studley.
Patriot Newspaper English 12 Composition Award — Aidan Kerswill, Aleah Demick.
PTO Scholarship — Saige Crainer.
Ralph Harbeck Memorial Scholarship — Taylor Searle.
Renee Wolbert Memorial Scholarship — Lainee Colf.
Robert Hull Memorial Music Award — Gage Witter.
Sons of the AMVETS Award — Mikael Mendiola.
Steven Holmes & Jeanette Holmes Redeye Memorial Award — Laney Murphy.
Town of Cuba Auxiliary to Post 2721 VFW History 12 Awards — Emma Retz, Gracie Motil.