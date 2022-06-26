CUBA — Cuba-Rushford Central School sent the 60 members of the Class of 2022 off with a commencement ceremony Saturday evening.
The class valedictorian, Rachel Dyche, and the salutatorian, Jessica Dyche, both addressed the class, along with class president Mackenzie Keiser.
Graduates
Wyatt Austin, Dylan Bassett, Anastasia Belcer, Leah Bisig, Leah Brown, Jarrett Campbell, Keirsten Campbell, Noah Campbell, Xander Carmona, Nevaeh Caton, Tyler Cayton, Angelina Claus, Jacob Claus, Austin Clement, Nathaniel Cole, Wyatt Cox, Macie Demick, Noah Dietz, Jayson Dietz, Jessica Dyche, Rachel Dyche, Ethan Erwin, Lillian Forward, Mason Grasso, Zechariah Grimes, Linny Heim, Jacob Holmes, Ella Jaffe, Katherine Jarosz, Maddison Jefferies, Mackenzie Keiser, Justin Kerr, Brayden Lavery, Logan Lewis, Alexa Leyva, Matthew Mansfield, Gabrielle Marong, Benson McCumiskey, Macy Minges, Landan Mooney, Caden Murray, Meg O’Keefe, Christopher Outman, Deborah Periannan, Austin Pinney, Reikin Reynolds, Dailah Rhodes, Hunter Rix, Noah Seigel, William Sharp, Caprice Spoor, Michael Swimline, Dakota Thompson, Quincy Tyler, Elysa Tylor, Logan Ungermann, Nicholas Wallens, Jonathan White, Hunter Wilson, Chandler Wirth and Devon Worthington.