CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford Central School District wants its high school librarian to extend her services for a little longer.
Librarian Wendy Sprague is retiring after 20 years of serving the school district, but the board of education is asking her to stay on for another two months to help her replacement a get used to the system.
“The library is not an easy thing,” said Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister. “She (Sprague) has agreed to mentor our new librarian for the first couple of months while she is transitioning.”
Meanwhile, under a new order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the district must keep track of the number of vaccinations that have been given to teachers.
“I’m not asking for names or trying to force vaccinations,” Gildemeister said. “The report is just looking for the number of vaccinated teachers in each building.”
He said he suspects the data will be used to determine which schools can fully reopen for in-person learning — noting that he is receiving increased pressure from the public to reopen school five days a week.
“They see students at Franklinville and Scio going to in-person instruction five days a week and wonder why we can’t do the same thing,” Gildemaister said. “Those districts are a lot smaller than Cuba-Rushford, and they have the room to keep their student 6 feet apart.
“Every school is different,” he added. “We can’t do that unless they decrease the distance to 3 feet. The chatter is out there that the governor will put out something about this soon.”
The district is also getting ready to release an updated policy on sexual harassment, which was presented to the board of education in January. Gildemeister said that the plan has been amended to include volunteers being added to the list of people who fall under the policy.
The list of people who will adjudicate any reports of sexual harassment has also been enlarged to ensure that there is no bias involved in decisions.
At the next board meeting, the policy will be adopted and the members of the investigative board will be appointed.
IN OTHER MATTERS:
• The board learned that many school districts in Allegany County are opting out of giving tax exemptions to solar and wind energy developers. The board will vote on the subject at its next meeting.
• The quality of live-streaming of sports events is greatly improved, the result of upgrades in cameras and fiber optics being part of the district’s last capital improvement program.
“I’ve been watching the games and they are crystal clear,” board president Mark Neu said.
Plans call for the streaming system to be extended to the football and soccer fields as well as the elementary school to allow for all events to be live-streamed.