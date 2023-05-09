Cuba-Rushford announces valedictorian, salutatorian

CUBA — Cuba-Rushford Central School has announced Gracie Motil as the valedictorian of the class of 2023, while Aleah Demick is the salutatorian.
Motil, daughter of Micah and Hilary Motil, will graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 98.72%.
During her senior year of high school, Motil was in the New Visions Health Professions Program, which is a one-year Career and Technical program that is rigorous in its standards and academics.
Motil’s academic honors and awards include National Honor Society Membership, high honor roll throughout her high school career, Triple C Award, Rebel Recognition Award and the Citizenship Award. She has also been a part of various Community Service opportunities.
In the fall, Motil plans to pursue post-secondary plans in the nursing field, while focusing on service to her community to give back.
Demick, daughter of Bill and Sara Demick, will graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 98.38%.
Demick’s academic honors and awards include National Honor Society Membership, high honor roll throughout her high school career as well as Rebel Recognition. She is a member of Cuba-Rushford's Youth Court.
Demick has participated in varsity basketball, soccer and softball throughout high school, receiving the Sportsmanship Award for varsity softball. When she is not at school or participating in sports, Demick maintains employment in the area.
Demick plans to attend Jamestown Community College and major in Business Administration. She plans on transferring after two years to obtain her bachelor's degree.
Demick will receive the Unified Student Assistance Scholarship for being in the top 10 percent of her graduating class.