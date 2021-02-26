CUBA — The Cuba Police Department is once again asking for assistance in locating a 16-year-old Cuba girl missing since Nov. 23.
A notice bulletin for Katherine C. Jarosz, developed by the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse, was posted on the Cuba Police’s Facebook page earlier this month.
The teenager is described as white, 5 feet, 1 inch in height and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen barefoot, wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt and gray stonewashed jeans.
According to the missing child poster, Jarosz could be in the local area, the Bradford, Pa. area or possibly in Arizona.
Anyone with information is urged to call the clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543 or visit criminaljustice.ny.gov and refer to case no. 20-44167 BB.