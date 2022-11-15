CUBA — The holiday season is quickly approaching, but there is still time to sign up for the annual Small Town Christmas parade, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.
The special pre-Christmas event begun several years ago by the chamber of commerce has become increasingly popular as a “kick-off” celebration for local and area merchants.
Businesses, community organizations, youth groups, churches, music groups, fire departments, EMS groups or individuals are all welcomed to the gala event. Prize categories include Best Business, Best Non-profit, Best Four-legged Pet Costume; and Best Youth.
Cuba officials said its anticipated that Santa Claus himself will be taking time out from his busy work schedule to participate in the parade along with Mrs. Claus and some helper elves.
All parade entries must be returned to the Cuba Chamber of Commerce by Dec. 1. Any questions may be directed to the chamber office at (585) 968-5654, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or email cubachamberofcommerce@gmail.com.
