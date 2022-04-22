Emilio Rende retires at the end of this month from the state Department of Environmental Conservation where he is a senior wildlife biologist in the Allegany DEC office.
Rende, who lives in Cuba with his wife Christina, caps a 36-year career with DEC.
He coordinated the stewardship and land management and upland game bird programs for DEC Region 9 out of the Allegany office.
Rende began his career at DEC on July 27, 1984, as a fish and wildlife technician. From 2003-06 he worked as a habitat protection biologist in the DEC Region 6 office in Utica, before returning to his current position in June of 2006.
As land manager, Rende contributed significantly to habitat management, public access and hunting and trapping opportunities on the 27 wildlife management areas in the region.
He was involved in the acquisition of three new wildlife management areas — Poverty Hill WMA in Cattaraugus County, Genesee River WMA in Allegany County nand Clear Lake WMA in Erie county — as well as the expansion of other areas.
The Erie County Sportsmen’s Federation recently honored Rende for his work as the regional upland game bird biologist. Rende coordinated pheasant stocking, the day-old pheasant chick program and he conducted research on wild turkeys and ruffed grouse, including management activities to improve grouse habitat.
Rende is a graduate of Alfred State College, Cornell University and St. Bonaventure University.
Rende said he enjoyed being able to do research, such as the ruffed grouse project at Hanging Bog in Allegany County a couple of years ago. His research dealt with the survival of ruffed grouse and the use of seasonal habitat.
“There was a lot of timber management at Hanging Bog to improve grouse habitat,” Rende said. “We put radios on ruffed grouse to track their movement. It was pretty satisfying.”
Rende also conducted a couple of different turkey projects including hen survival from 2013-16. What they found there was a declining turkey population. As a result of that research, the fall turkey season was reduced to a two-week season to help the species recover.
He also conducted research and helped establish regulations to help manage pheasants, which have lost a lot of critical habitat in Western New York and across the state.
Rende said he will miss working with other DEC employees and their interactions.
“I’m taking it easy,” he said. “I’m going to spend some time with the family and do a little more hunting, maybe some fishing.”
He said would often get busy with work during hunting seasons and not always have time to hunt himself. That changes next month.