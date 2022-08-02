Cuba Lions

The Cuba Lions Club has donated $2,000 to the Chamberlain Park Playground Project. From left are Bill Beck, Isabel Warren, John Dean, Al Merrill and Kyla Tronetti.

CUBA — The Cuba Lions Club has supported the Chamberlain Park Playground Project with a $2,000 donation to help purchase of a swing for children with special needs.

The purchase will be made possible through a 50/50 matching grant received from the Brandel-Murphy Youth Foundation, which provides assistance to children in need throughout the state of New York and the country of Bermuda. Through partnerships with Lions Clubs International and other organizations, they support programs that will improve the lives of children.

