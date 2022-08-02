CUBA — The Cuba Lions Club has supported the Chamberlain Park Playground Project with a $2,000 donation to help purchase of a swing for children with special needs.
The purchase will be made possible through a 50/50 matching grant received from the Brandel-Murphy Youth Foundation, which provides assistance to children in need throughout the state of New York and the country of Bermuda. Through partnerships with Lions Clubs International and other organizations, they support programs that will improve the lives of children.
The effort to update and replace the Cuba’s Chamberlain Park Playground was spearheaded by the Cuba-Rushford Central School 2019 Lego Robotics Team. The members of the team recognized that the playground equipment at Chamberlain Park was outdated and deteriorating. Although the equipment is “grandfathered” in, it is not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The new equipment will be ADA-compliant. There will multiple stations throughout the playground to serve children of all age groups and abilities. Officials say the new equipment will also increase how the park is used and will add value to the community.
The first building phase of this project is set to take place Aug. 27, when volunteers will install equipment for ages 2-5.
Donations to the Chamberlain Park Playground Project may be made via the Allegany County Area Foundation, 6087 Route 19, Belmont, N.Y., 14813.