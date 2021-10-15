CUBA — Learn to make a wool feather tree that can be used as a holiday or seasonal decoration at the Cuba Library on Nov. 6.
The class will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be taught be fiber artist PeggyAnn Watts. The class is open to anyone ages 14 and up. There is a $5 fee for the class, which includes a kit.
Participants will need to bring a pair of sharp scissors and will be required to wear a mask during the class. Registration is required and space is limited. Call or email the library to sign up at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org.