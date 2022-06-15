CUBA — The Cuba Library will host several events later this month, with author Dylan Newton talking about her two romantic comedies — “How Sweet It Is" and her latest book “All Fired Up” — at 6 p.m. June 23.
For locals, the series has the added bonus of being set in Wellsville ("All Fired Up" takes place during the balloon rally), and her books are sprinkled with smalltown flavor and references to local spots.
Newton was born and raised in a small town in Western New York where the library was her favorite hangout. After over a decade working in corporate America, she quit to pursue her passion: writing books. The gamble paid off with five published novels, and more to come.
When she isn’t writing, Newton is pursuing her own happily ever after with her high school sweetheart as they split time between Florida and Western New York. Her web page is www.DylanNewton.com.
The library will also host an introductory workshop in papermaking with Susan Doran on June 28.
Participants will learn the basics of hand papermaking from items found in the recycling box. Pulp preparation, sheet forming, couching, pressing and drying are included in the instruction. Students can use the 6- by 9-inch paper for stationery, wall hangings and any art application including bookbinding.
There will be two sessions for this class; the first will be from 1 to 3 p.m., or there is a later session from 6 to 8 p.m. This workshop is free and open to adults, but space is limited, so registration is required. Please contact the library at (585) 968-1668 or email cuba@stls.org with any questions or to sign up.
This event is sponsored by Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc.