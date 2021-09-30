CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library is hosting its 2nd annual Book Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest, beginning Oct. 12 and through noon Oct. 26.
Decorate a pumpkin (or gourd) as a book character or with a literary theme and drop it off at the library’s front desk for display from Oct. 12-26. Library staff will vote for the best literary pumpkins on Oct. 27.
The winners will receive a Cuba Cash gift card.
Last year, library staff learned the hard way that a pumpkin completely covered in paint might explode — it turns out pumpkins need to breathe. Please be sure to leave a patch of unpainted area so there is not a repeat of last year’s exploding pumpkin.
Community members are urged to stop by the library this month to see the works of art.
The library cannot accept carved pumpkin submissions. Only painted and/or decorated whole pumpkins or gourds may be entered.
Submissions will not be accepted before Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. Late pumpkin submissions will not be accepted.
One winner will be chosen from each of the following age categories: young children (age 7 and under), tweens (ages 8-12), teens (ages 13-18) and adults (ages 19 and up).
All pumpkins must be picked up by 6 p.m. Nov. 2. Pumpkins that are not picked up by this time will be disposed of.
For more information, contact the library at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org.