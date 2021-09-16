CUBA — The Cuba Garlic Festival has activities for all ages this weekend at the Block Barn at Empire City Farms on Route 305 south of Cuba.
Farmer Tom Walsh is a new entertainer to the Garlic Festival this year. His funny songs and stories will leave children of all ages laughing. With a guitar-playing style that is all his own, Farmer Tom takes you on an adventure through the farms of yesterday. He has appeared at festivals and fairs throughout the United States.
You can find him at the Garlic Festival on both Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. at the front paddock near the end of the barn.
Also new this year are two wildlife shows: REPCO Wildlife Encounters “Crocodile Crystal and the Zoo Crew” will have a family presentation at 2 p.m. on Saturday. A second wildlife show will be on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. when Hawk Creek will present their family show. Hawk Creek has saved thousands of animals through conservation efforts and is presently home to many.
Local favorite artist Eric Jones has a tent this year where he will have a huge Cuba-themed sand sculpture. He will also be carving pumpkins on Saturday and drawing his famous caricatures on Sunday.
Mural artist Vincent Alejandro will create an 8-foot mural each day using aerosol cans of paint. One mural will be “Hummingbirds” while the other will be an “Eagle.”
Another “artist” returning is popular Tom O’Connor who will be doing blacksmith demonstrations on both days.
Other free special events include an informative talk by one of the area’s best known garlic experts, Bob Dunkle. He will speak in the old RR Depot at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday. He has been growing garlic for 20 years and works to maintain a small collection of garlics that do well in the northeast. He is also the editor and primary writer for the The Garlic Seed Foundation, which gives talks about raising garlic throughout the Northeast.
Another activity specific to garlic festivals is garlic braiding and Michelle Scutt, “The Garlic Lady,” will show how that is done at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday and at 1:30 Sunday.
At 3 p.m. Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a New York State Police canine unit will show off their expertise in following commands during police work. This will be in the grassy area by the Garlic Clove Stage. The Alfred Equestrian Team will be demonstrating their skills both days in the paddock behind the barn.
A local habitat and wildlife speaker, ornithologist Tim Baird, will present “The Nature of Western New York” at 2 p.m. Saturday at the old RR Depot.
On Sunday at 1:30 p.m., Della Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development in Olean, will speak about Sarah Johnson, a Maryland slave who, at the age of 13, took the dangerous Underground Railroad to Olean. There she was taken in by a local doctor who trained her to become a midwife. “Aunt Sarah” became a prominent, well-respected citizen of Olean.
There will be music in motion on both days: 23 Skidoo will be roaming the grounds 1-3 p.m. Saturday and the Olean Barbershop Quartet will be roaming 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Also, Empire City Farms owner Bonnie Blair will be giving tours of the Block Barn several times both days. Pony rides will be given by the Winning Edge Horse Club both days from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the paddock.
As usual, there will be wine and cheese tasting sponsored by the Cuba Cheese Shoppe on Sunday at 3 p.m. following the announcement of the wine competition winners.
OTHER MUSICAL ACTS INCLUDE:
• Cuba-Rushford Pop Group and Jazz Band, 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Derek Davis Trio, 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Off the Wagon, 2 p.m. Saturday.
• A-List Band, 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Fair to Fiddlin’, 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
• Freddy and the Jets, 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Jack Ellis’ Keepin’ It Country, 3:30 p.m.