CUBA — Signs, signs, everywhere in Cuba a sign to teach passers-by the history of the community.
The Cuba Friends of Architecture announced that the first of 13 high-pressure laminate signs describing historic places in Cuba have been installed thanks to a $20,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for Design and Access, and Allegany County Comprehensive Plan Implementation group to the Cuba Friends of Architecture Trail Town Committee.
The project is to go hand-in-hand with the development of Cuba as one of 10 trail towns along the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, officials said, with the heritage signs being erected on the Cuba section of the Greenway beginning at Bull Street and along community streets.
The first of the 3-by-2.5-foot signs were installed at the Liberty Pole, the Palmer Opera House and the Pa Ingalls sign near the Cuba Goddess, and other signs have been set up in the following days. The remaining signs that are up or ready to be placed include the Cuba Ice Cream Shop, Eldridge Block, McKinney Stable, Hotel Kinney, Olean Bath, St. James Hotel, Greenway Trail, Cuba Cheese Shoppe, Kirkpatrick House Story Block Building and Willow Bank Park.
The complete tour is available online at https://cubany.us/tour.
While some information is immediately available on the sign itself, more information is available on the website. Each sign has a QR code enabling residents and visitors to learn more about that particular site/building. Using a smartphone, open the camera, and point it to the QR code to open the link, which will discuss the significance of that site.
The descriptions on the signs and website were researched and written by Dr. Michael Doyle, Steve Raub, Dave Crowley and Cuba-Rushford High School student Julie Bichler under the guidance of Lionel Legry.
A second page, https://cubany.us/cuba/biketour/ is a map of a historical bike tour of Cuba Lake created by Legry. There are four stops where you can listen to historical narratives and browse old photos of the boat launch area, the dam and cemetery, the spillway and Oil Spring.