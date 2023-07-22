CUBA — Cuba First Baptist is once again sponsoring Pencils and Crayons From Heaven, which offers backpacks filled with school supplies to children in prekindergarten through fifth grade in the Cuba-Rushford Central School District.
Organizers said they believe, particularly after the past few years of disruption and turmoil for families, that children in the district “deserve all the tools available to help with their learning.”
Any parent or guardian may call (585) 968-1531 with questions and to register for the program. (Leave a message if necessary). Registering families should be prepared to supply a child’s name, grade and teacher (if known).
Times will be assigned for pickups on Aug. 12 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church’s Fellowship Hall using the Spring Street entrance.
The backpacks will be filled with school supplies most requested by the Cuba-Rushford teachers. Not all items can be included, but the hope is that the cost to the family can be greatly reduced by the program, organizers said. Coordinators ask that parents/guardians bring their child’s list for 2023-24 school year so some items can be added to children’s backpacks, if possible.
The church’s free program is made possible by the American Baptist Women of CFB, friends in the community and The Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation.
Anyone interested in supporting the mission may do so financially by sending donations to the church. Checks should be made payable to: Cuba First Baptist with SCHOOL SUPPLIES in the memo line. The mailing address is 17 South St., Cuba, N.Y., 14727.
Donations may also be dropped off at the church Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, only financial contributions will be accepted. The cost of filling a back pack is approximately $35 each (including the bag).