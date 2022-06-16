CUBA — The dairy industry is once again being celebrated in Cuba today and Saturday and there’s something for everyone this year at Cuba’s bicentennial Dairy Days.
A story-walk on the Genesee Greenway Trail, a Build a Cow Contest at The Craft Nook and the popular Cuba Library book sale has been going on all week, and the book sale will continue through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A village-wide yard sale starts Friday around 8 a.m., runs throughout the day, and continued on Saturday. Maps for the yard sales are available at the Main Street office.
There will also be an open house at Lawrence Dye Insurance Agency beginning at 3 p.m., as well as games, prizes and refreshments followed by a dunk tank near the flag pole at 5 p.m. A beer and wine garden will open at 4:30 p.m. at the AMVETS and food will be available from M&J Concession; Carlins; The Hungry Burro; Mike’s on the Corner; Ramcor; Kopper Keg; Palmer House; The Perfect Blend; and more.
On Saturday, a car show will start at 9 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, where a craft show and vendor sales will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kids of all ages will enjoy the Family Fun Carnival at the Cuba First Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a duck race at Willow Bank Park presented by Cuba Chamberlain Park Project at 2 p.m., the Dairy Days Parade at 4:30 and Firemen's Games at 5:30 at the Cuba VFD.
Free live music will keep crowds entertained over the two days, beginning today with Brian Ash and Pete Gilroy at 4:30 p.m. at the 150-foot-tall Liberty flagpole on Main Street, followed by Vinnie & the MudFlaps and Mr. Speed, a KISS tribute band, hitting the stage at 9 p.m. for the street dance.
Saturday the music begins at 10 a.m. with the CRCS Pop Group & Jazz Band at the flag pole. At 10:30 a.m. Generations will play at the car show; Chumps will play at noon in St. James Park; with Josh Whiteman at 1 p.m. at the flag pole followed by Chillbillys WNY at Kellys One of a Kinds and Friends at 1:30 p.m.