CUBA — Allison and Marilyn Goodliff of Maple Lane celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 20.
Al, as he’s known to many, and the former Marilyn Mulkin were married in Friendship at the First Baptist Church on June 20, 1970, by the bride’s uncle, Rev. Gerald Haines.
Al was in the auto parts business for 45 years, working almost exclusively under the brand of CarQuest before retiring in 2014 as parts manager for J&R Auto in Olean.
Marilyn was a registered medical technologist for 40 years, specializing in bacteriology, and retiring in 2011 from Cuba Memorial Hospital.
Except for their first year of marriage, they have lived in Cuba for their entire married life, living in their present home for more than 48 years.
Al and Marilyn are the parents of two sons. Scott, his wife, Kandyce, and two grandchildren, Sarah and Logan, live in Yorktown, Virginia. Michael lives in Waynesboro, Virginia.
The couple enjoy spending time with family and friends, riding their Honda Goldwing and traveling. Their most recent trips since retiring have been to Alaska and various national parks, including Yellowstone, Denali and Mount Rushmore.
In her free time, Marilyn enjoys baking cookies and sewing for her grandchildren, as well as reading about Civil War history. Al enjoys listening to his favorite music and is an avid bowler, bowling in leagues his entire life.
Al and Marilyn are planning a family trip to the Outer Banks this fall with family and a cruise to the Caribbean in January for their anniversary celebration.