CTE Center at Belmont hosts safety event, career fair

BELMONT — Students from CA BOCES CTE Center at Belmont’s Heavy Equipment and Natural Resources programs received a day of safety training and industry careers exploration on Saturday.
As a part of the event, students were presented with emergency, on-the-job scenarios that included a trench cave in, utility strike and a confined space entrapment. These scenarios provided an opportunity to teach students how to avoid accidents and what procedures should be followed in the event an accident does occur on a construction site.
Local EMT/fire personnel were on site to assist with the accident recovery procedures while sharing their training and skills.
In addition to the safety training, several local contractors were also on hand to speak with students and discuss future career opportunities within their company.
Derek Decker, Heavy Equipment Instructor and event coordinator, said the event was important for student learning and future career success.
“Training like this is so important as students head toward future careers in the construction industry,” he said. “We teach safety from the first day of our programs, but the experience of stepping outside the classroom and learning additionally from those active in the field is invaluable.”
Decker additionally thanked those who assisted with the event.
“The CA BOCES safety committee, local contractors, along with our local EMT/Fire personal, put lots of time and energy into this event,” he said. “We are grateful for their support and hope that the event helps open up conversations with students’ contractors, and EMT/ Fire personal about safely working in their local communities.