OLEAN — Having lost time to COVID-19, people attending the 50th (2.0) anniversary of Basilica Fest in Olean were in great spirits and ready to celebrate — despite the continually cloudy skies and intermittent showers over the weekend.
“I think it’s going good, “ said Mary Bryan, of Olean, who was selling food tickets. “I think (the crowds) are better this year, but last year was only one day.”
From the crowds over the three-day event, it seems that a representative from each of the 1,300 families who comprise the Basilica membership must have attended the festival at some point.
“I’ve been here for many years,” said Mick Howard of Shinglehouse, Pa. A member of the church, he’s there annually to support the fundraiser.
The weekend is one of the few times that the Basilica is open for tours, always a favorite with attendees.
“We will host tours of our historic 105 year old Basilica frequently so you can see what the international community and the Pope has recognized as unique and significant with our art and architecture,” stated the festival program. “This year we are celebrating our stained glass windows!”
This year, kids were entertained with a soda ring toss, basketball game, Plinko and more. Hope Yates, 4, of Olean, was there with her brothers, Anson, 6; Zach, 3; and Isaac, 4 months. Her favorite part was the bouncy slide leading into the bouncy house — not the house, she was clear to point out, but the bouncy slide.
A TeenZone kept the older youth busy with corn hole, ping pong, four square and spike ball, among other activities. Kids of all ages seemed to be enjoying the water balloons and throwing a pie in their companions face.
It was evident that adults liked socializing with each other as much as playing “I Got It” and other games of chance, as well as other activities like a corn hole tournament. McCarthy’s Emporium had something for everyone in their game and the Ladies of the Ancient Order of Hibernians were offering a chance to win a cooler full of adult refreshments.
Of course the basket raffle is an annual favorite. “We’re here every year,” said Tim Sader. “A lot of times I’ve had a band that played here but we’re here to have a beer and get something to eat. My wife (Christine) loves the basket raffles.”
Food kept everyone occupied this year as popular Polish favorites like golabki and halupki sold out quickly. The typical festival food this year, including hot dogs, pizza, Italian sausage end fried dough were perennial favorites, as was Pie on the Porch. Everything was to the background music of local bands under the tent on West Henley Street.
It was the late ‘60s when a few parishioners got together to figure out how to raise funds for the school, which educated grades one to eight. The first festival, in May 1971, was ushered in by three inches of snow just a couple days before the festival but still grossed $12,000. While it’s not known how many people attended the entire event, the chicken BBQ in Gargoyle Park that Sunday served 1,800 people.
A 1971 Chevy Vega was raffled off that last day of the festival in 1971— this year Basilica Fest ended with a winner of $10,000.