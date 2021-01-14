WELLSVILLE — An automobile accident that injured two people in the crosswalk at Northern Lights on Route 417 East has elicited discussion by town officials.
On Wednesday night, representatives of Northern Lights/Zippo, Amy Bennett and Ryan Gough, asked the town board for help to make said crosswalk safer.
Bennett, who leads the business in Wellsville, explained that the crosswalk, stretching between the Northern Lights factory on the south side of 417 and the Northern Lights Plaza parking area on the north side, allows approximately 65 employees to safely cross the 45 mph-posted road while going to and from work and during breaks.
“At 7 a.m. (Jan. 6) two employees were crossing the road at the crosswalk, one from either side," she said. "Both were struck by a vehicle. They suffered bumps and bruises, and both are OK now.
"The accident was due to driver distraction,” she continued. “We take this very seriously. This is the first time in 43 years that this has happened. Anything you guys can do will be greatly appreciated.”
Supervisor Shad Alsworth and Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold assured her that the board was the starting place and that they would initiate action by contacting the New York Department of Transportation, which oversees the highway.
Bennett said Northern Lights/Zippo has already initiated several actions to make the crosswalk safer for their employees, including a companywide awareness program and traffic study.
What they would like to see done by authorities, she said, is the placement of a crossing guard at the site. Their plan is to elicit a crossing guard volunteer from the Northern Lights/Zippo staff and they want to know if a guard would have the authority to stop traffic.
The representatives also inquired about reducing the speed limit at the site, installing No Passing signs, mirrors, double yellow walks, lights and moving the signs to give drivers more time to react.
“Everything you are asking for is controlled by the state (DOT)," Arnold said. "We will help you and will work with the DOT.”
Northern Lights/Zippo has already received assurances from the DOT that it will erase an old crosswalk at the site, and from the New York State Police to patrol the site more regularly.
In other action, the board is putting out a request for a volunteer to join the town planning board, at the request of Councilman Mike Miller, the town’s liaison to the planning board. The town planning board is meeting jointly with the village planning board at 4:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month in the village office.
While the planning boards have no official authority over the town or village boards, they do influence decisions made by those governmental entities. Anyone interested in volunteering for the position should contact the town clerk. Any candidate has to be approved by the town board.
In old business related to the SEQR for the expansion of Walgreen Pharmacy on the Bolivar Road, Councilman Jesse Case said the application has been delayed by the DEC, which has requested more information.
Councilwoman Patty Graves told the board that fire contract negotiations are continuing and should be completed soon. Neither the village nor town has yet to sign the contract.
Graves also informed the board about the village’s recent information concerning the Fuel Farm – a joint venture between the village town and school providing low-cost diesel fuel to each.
Dean Arnold explained the request to approve a renovation project of over $7,000 to be paid for from the Fuel Farm Account. Approval is needed by all three organizations involved. He said the school board has already agreed. The town board agreed to the project cost and approved a temporary measure to pay Fuel Farm bills bi-weekly rather than monthly for the next three months.