Cross country skiers wait for snow in Allegany State Park

RED HOUSE — Allegany State Park’s Cross country ski trails went from well-groomed on Friday to fair by Sunday after a weekend of warmer weather and rain.
Cross country ski enthusiasts haven’t seen much snow on the Art Roscoe Cross Country Trail System yet this winter despite its altitude. More often than not there hasn’t been enough snow to groom.
Brenden Conway of Orchard Park was among the first to ski on the newly groomed Patterson Trail at the Summit on Friday morning. He said he keeps an eye on the cross country trail reports and when he heard the park got some new snow overnight, he was ready.
Allegany State Park issues daily reports on trail conditions via its Facebook page.
On Monday, the park reported that the warmer temperatures and rain over the weekend had put a halt to grooming activities.
With colder temperatures and snow forecast for overnight Monday, grooming is expected to resume this morning. A crew removed a tree that blew down across the Leonard Run Trail on Monday.
Sweetwater, Christian Hollow, Leonard Run, Ridge Run and Patterson trails were all in fair condition on Monday, while Snowsnake was in poor condition.
The Summit Warming Hut is open daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
