Cross country skiers wait for snow in Allegany State Park

Brenden Conway of Orchard Park skies along the Art Roscoe Cross Country Ski Trail in the Summit Area of Allegany State Park on Friday.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

RED HOUSE — Allegany State Park’s Cross country ski trails went from well-groomed on Friday to fair by Sunday after a weekend of warmer weather and rain.

Cross country ski enthusiasts haven’t seen much snow on the Art Roscoe Cross Country Trail System yet this winter despite its altitude. More often than not there hasn’t been enough snow to groom.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social