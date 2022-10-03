ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon received the “Key to the Village” at Monday’s Allegany Village Board meeting.
Surrounded by her teammates and coaches from the Allegany-Limestone Cross Country Team, Napoleon, the 2021 Class C New York State Individual Cross Country champion, smiled and thanked Mayor Gregory Pearl.
Napoleon finished the 5K course in 18:37.7, a full 23 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Her 2021 season included both an individual CCAA and Section 6 Class C title, a seventh-place run at the federation event and a second-place team finish at sectionals.
She broke the state meet record with a time of 6:30.59 race and won the 800 meter with a time of 2:05.58
The Allegany Village Board has been planning to present Napoleon the key for some time, according to the mayor.
“I’m really excited to be able to represent the community,” Napoleon told the Olean Times Herald after receiving the key attached to a plaque celebrating her state victory.
“I always appreciate everyone turning up and being there when I need them,” Napoleon said in the lobby of the Village Hall. “It’s a huge honor. It gives me a lot of pride to represent Allegany-Limestone.”
Her father and mother, Chris and Melanie Napoleon, smiled as broadly as their daughter as she received the key.
Angelina’s mother was a cross country runner at Medina High School where her 400-yard medley team qualified for States in 1987.
