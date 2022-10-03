ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone senior Angelina Napoleon received the “Key to the Village” at Monday’s Allegany Village Board meeting.

Surrounded by her teammates and coaches from the Allegany-Limestone Cross Country Team, Napoleon, the 2021 Class C New York State Individual Cross Country champion, smiled and thanked Mayor Gregory Pearl.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social