FRANKLINVILLE — McKensie Crooks is the valedictorian of Franklinville Central School for 2021 while Kaylee Brennan is the salutatorian.
Over the past four years, Crooks has taken several college courses through Jamestown Community College, Syracuse University and Niagara University. She will graduate high school with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and a Mastery in Science.
She has been on the High Honor Roll since her freshman year and has been awarded the President’s Education Award (2017); Vision Award (2019); Voice of Democracy (First Place, 2020); JCC College Connections Student of the Year (2020); Alfred University Kazou Inamori School of Engineering Scholastic Recognition Award (2020); Ceramic Association of New York Outstanding Student Award in Senior High History (2020); and the University at Rochester Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award (2020). She is also a member of National Honor Society.
Crooks played softball in 2018 and 2020 and managed the team in 2019. She has also been a member of Spanish Club for five years and Student Government for four years.
Since 2018, McKensie has worked as a babysitter for several local families and since 2019 has worked for Franklinville Central School District’s REC program, where she develops activities for the younger students. She has also worked as a cashier for Holiday Valley Tubing Company since 2019.
Since 2016, Crooks has volunteered for the Maple Fest SAPS race, as well as for Franklinville Central’s Christmas Spirit initiative, helping to wrap and deliver gifts to many local families.
She plans to attend Edinboro University to study accounting.
Brennan has also taken several college courses through JCC, Syracuse and Niagara. She will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with a Mastery in Science and has been on the high honor roll since her freshman year
She has been awarded the NYS Public High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Award (NYSPHSAA, 2018-present), the Franklinville Central School Vision Award and is also a member of National Honor Society.
Since 2018, Brennan has played varsity soccer, basketball and softball. Kaylee is the captain of the soccer team, which was the NYSPHSAA Section VI Class D Runner Up, and received the Cattaraugus County Athletic Association Award (CCAA, 2018-2019) and the Andrea Morton 2019 Memorial Soccer Tournament Sportsmanship Award. Kaylee was also a NYSPHSSA Class D Runner Up for basketball in 2018 and a State Champion in 2019. She also won the Coach’s Award in 2019 and 2020 and received the Softball Spring Week Offensive Player Award in 2019.
Also, since 2011, she has volunteered for the annual Maple Festival, where she worked the booths and served food. Since 2013, she has been the Science Club treasurer and, since 2017, she has volunteered for the PTO, helping to plan the annual family picnic, Christmas Craft Fair, Princess Day and movie nights.
Brennan is the senior class treasurer (since 2017) and has worked concession stands, class fundraisers and homecoming activities. She has participated in musicals and led the seventh-grade orientation and she has been the Spanish Club secretary since 2018 and the treasurer and chief editor for the Yearbook Club.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, she created, edited and hosted Pawse Live, a school-based TV station, which provided news and special videos for the community. She also created and hosted virtual tour videos and pandemic protocol videos for students in kindergarten-12th grade.
Brennan plans to attend Niagara University for communication and media studies.