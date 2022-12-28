WELLSVILLE — The fate of the Allegany Arts Association is in limbo as a limited board of directors asks for help from its members, the artist community and supporters of the arts.

The next — and possibly final — meeting of the association is scheduled for Jan. 4, at 4:30 p.m. in the Monday Club room at the David A. Howe Library. Members and others are asked to attend the meeting to help decide the fate of the organization and/or how it will function in the upcoming year — either by attending in person or using the Zoom option utilizing cell phones or computers.

