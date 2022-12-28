WELLSVILLE — The fate of the Allegany Arts Association is in limbo as a limited board of directors asks for help from its members, the artist community and supporters of the arts.
The next — and possibly final — meeting of the association is scheduled for Jan. 4, at 4:30 p.m. in the Monday Club room at the David A. Howe Library. Members and others are asked to attend the meeting to help decide the fate of the organization and/or how it will function in the upcoming year — either by attending in person or using the Zoom option utilizing cell phones or computers.
In jeopardy are the many programs the AAA offers or supports. For decades, each summer and during school breaks the AAA has offered free art lessons for children at sites across the county. It has also provided or supported dance, orchestral and musical programs. It recently adopted a policy to provide sponsored art programs to seniors and others. It offers a quarterly art newsletter which includes information about new artists, art opportunities and programs and a general listing of what is available for arts and cultural locally and in Western New York.
There are several options the board of directors are looking into:
• The Allegany Arts Association may disband and be absorbed into the Tri-County Arts Council, which is based in Olean.
• Volunteers may be identified to serve on the AAA board in 2023 and activities may resume as planned.
• AAA may take a hiatus until such time as community members are available to resume the duties of the AAA board.
Currently there is no president nor vice president and the current secretary and treasurer are up for reelection. There is a four-member board of directors. The AAA is seeking both a president and VP, additional board members and volunteers.
The Topic is Allegany Arts Association January 2023 Board Meeting. The meeting ID is 784 1794 3690 and the passcode is AAA.
Those Zooming in should attempt access 15 to 30 minutes prior to the meeting.