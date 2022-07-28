BRADFORD, Pa. — Video evidence from a home surveillance camera appeared to show Edward “Beau” Fomby Jr. turn from an altercation and flee down stairs before he was shot four times in a May 29 incident on Congress Street.
The video was presented during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing for Bradford resident Frederick “Ricky” Raymond Camejo Jr., 29, of 166 Congress St., accused in the shooting death of Fomby, 38, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Camejo is charged with criminal homicide, a first-degree felony; discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, a third-degree felony; and three counts of recklessly endangering another person, first-degree misdemeanors. As a result of the preliminary hearing, all charges were bound over to McKean County Court by District Judge Dom Cercone.
In addition to the video evidence, which showed that no one attempted to render Fomby aid before first responders arrived, McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer called several witnesses to testify about the incident. Pittsburgh attorney Lyle Dresboldt represented Camejo.
Several police officers had responded to the Congress Street address after the shooting and they were called to testify on Wednesday before a crowded courtroom, filled with the victim’s family members as well as the defendant’s supporters, who wore t-shirts that read “Free Ricky.”
Bradford City Police Chief Mike Ward took the stand and helped detail the surveillance camera video as it was played in the courtroom.
The video showed a group of individuals arriving at the Congress Street address early in the morning of May 29. About 10 minutes after their arrival, the video shows people exiting the home, then Fomby and Camejo appear to get into an argument.
While Camejo and Fomby exchanged words, Ward explained Fomby remained in a “passive position” until he lifted his shirt as if to show he had no concealed weapon. Fomby then turned to leave and as he walked down the steps, Camejo fired a gun six times directly at Fomby.
Fomby was struck four times in a “tight, triangular” pattern, explained Ward. Two bullets missed Fomby.
The video showed other individuals at the residence had firearms, including a woman identified as Camejo’s wife and an uncle, Ashley Gobin. Camejo’s wife put down her gun while on the phone with 911 in the video.
According to the Pennsylvania State Accident Reconstruction Officers’ report, detailed by Ward, Fomby fell 22 feet from where Camejo was standing. This indicated, Ward said, that Camejo was 18 feet from Fomby’s back when he fired the first shot.
Ward also testified that when he interviewed Camejo’s wife, Antrika, she admitted to unplugging the security system in hopes the police would bypass it; got rid of plates inside the home that allegedly contained cocaine residue “from other girls at the party,” put alcohol away and threw away live ammunition that was on a table.
Ward testified that the wife called 911: “My husband is about to kill a man … they are fighting.” Then shots were heard, followed by Camejo saying in the background: “You’re dead, now, b----!”
During the hearing, while the video was being played, a young male behind the defendant’s table in the audience had to be escorted out of the courtroom for causing a commotion by making remarks to the victim’s family.
According to many of the witnesses who took the stand Wednesday, the argument that occurred at the house was due to a previous encounter that evening.
Several witnesses described the event in much the same way: A group was out at the Corner Bar, having drinks, when Fomby bought a round for everyone in the group including Camejo’s wife. Camejo reportedly found this to be “disrespectful.” Then, at the house, witnesses said, Fomby called Camejo’s wife a vulgar name, and this started the verbal altercation.
Charges against Camejo were filed after more than two weeks of investigation by the Bradford City Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and its Forensics Unit and Crash Reconstruction Unit of Troop C in Punxsutawney. Camejo was arrested on June 14 and formally charged in Fomby’s shooting death.
According to the original criminal complaint, at 3:02 a.m. May 29 city police responded to a disturbance involving shots fired at the 166 Congress St. location. Upon arrival, officers found Fomby and they detained Camejo, who “stated he was the one that had shot Fomby.”
Police said, in the confrontation between Camejo and Fomby, Camejo pulled a handgun and fired several shots into the air and across the street, with at least one round striking an occupied residence at 163 Congress St.
Camejo then pointed the gun at Fomby, who was on the stairs in front of Camejo’s home as they argued. Fomby turned away, walking down the stairs at which point Camejo fired several shots at him, striking him several times in the upper torso and leg, killing him.