Frederick Raymond Camejo Jr. leaves District Court in Bradford Wednesday afternoon after having all homicide and other charges against him bound to McKean County Court.

BRADFORD, Pa. — Video evidence from a home surveillance camera appeared to show Edward “Beau” Fomby Jr. turn from an altercation and flee down stairs before he was shot four times in a May 29 incident on Congress Street.

The video was presented during Wednesday’s preliminary hearing for Bradford resident Frederick “Ricky” Raymond Camejo Jr., 29, of 166 Congress St., accused in the shooting death of Fomby, 38, of Buffalo, N.Y.

