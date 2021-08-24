OLEAN — More than a dozen charges have been filed in the last eight days against an Olean woman for damage at the former Eleni Interiors building.
In a Facebook post receiving hundreds of comments, city police reported Tuesday that Abigail R. Kennedy, 22, has been charged in nine separate incidents in eight days related to trespassing and vandalism complaints at the vacant structure on West State Street — including three incidents on Tuesday alone.
Charges were filed in connection to reports at 1:40 a.m., 3:50 a.m. and 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, police reported. Each resulted in multiple charges. Police reported the vandalism includes smearing what appear to be eggs, peanut butter and toilet paper on the exterior of the structure — which were still visible during the day Tuesday.
She faces seven counts of criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor; two counts of criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; six counts of trespassing, a violation; and two counts of second-degree harassment, also a violation.
Police noted that she was issued appearance tickets in all incidents in compliance with bail reform passed by the state in 2019.
Under state law, misdemeanor defendants may not be remanded to jail pending disposition of cases, and cash bail is prohibited for misdemeanor arrests outside of certain sex offenses or criminal contempt charges. Kennedy has not been charged with any violent offense or felony.
A call to police supervisors for additional information was not immediately returned.
Cattaraugus County real property records list the owner of the building as the late Doris Rigas of Coudersport, Pa.
Rigas family representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.
Rigas, who died in 2014 at age 87, was the wife of former Adelphia Communications founder and CEO John Rigas of Coudersport, Pa. Once CEO of a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Potter County, the Wellsville native was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for fraud charges connected to billions of dollars in off-sheet debt at the company in the early 2000s.
Eleni Interiors was included in the investigation, with the Securities and Exchange Commission referring to more than $12 million in furniture purchases by the publicly-traded corporation being made at the Rigas family-owned business.
The company closed its doors in January 2019, and the structure has been vacant for more than 2 1/2 years.