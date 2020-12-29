BRADFORD, Pa. — Bradford City Police are investigating a shooting that was reported Tuesday.
The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer reported.
Neither the gunshot victim’s identity nor the conditions under which the person was injured were released by officials.
Initial reports indicate the victim is a 31-year-old man who has two wounds from a 9mm firearm. A Bradford City Ambulance was dispatched to the Kiwanis Court parking lot just after 11 a.m.
“Officers attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop on a vehicle due to a vehicle code violation," Shaffer said. "Once officers stopped the vehicle, the driver was found to have been shot. Officers immediately rendered aid and the ambulance transported the driver to the hospital.
“No officers were involved in the shooting,” she noted.
Shaffer said more information will be provided as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact City of Bradford Police by calling McKean County 911.