New York State Police
- AMITY — Jennifer E. Fowler, 30, of Belmont, was charged at 8 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- FRANKLINVILLE — Ilana P. Phiansouri, 19, of Franklinville, was charged at 1:10 p.m. Saturday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. She was issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — An unidentified 18-year-old man was charged at 4:43 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08%, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was issued an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — One injury was reported in an ATV accident at 7:21 p.m. Sunday off of Youngs Road. The operator was Melissa A. Amoia, 35, of Kenmore.